Thunder season ends on 5-4 loss to Lincoln at National Tournament

The Rushmore Thunder outshot Lincoln, Neb. 44-18 Sunday morning but it wasn't enough as their season ended in the quarterfinals of the High School Division II National Tournament in Dallas.

"They got a couple of good bounces and things went their way," Thunder Coach Richard Novak said. "It is a little disheartening. We played a really good game but just came up a little short."

The Thunder jumped out to a 2-0 lead with early goals from Easton Knoll and Lance Petrik. However, a power play goal with 3:3 left in the first period cut the lead in half.

The second period was decisive for Lincoln as they scored twice on only six shots. The Thunder offense produced 12 shots but nothing got past Lincoln goalie Eli Morrison.

Hunter Walla on an assist from Dawson Wirth tied the game with just over 10 minutes left to play. But a power play goal with 5:28 left and an unassisted full strength goal gave Lincoln a 2-goal lead at 5-3. Late in the game with the Thunder on a penalty kill, Wirth created an unassisted goal with less than a minute to play to cut the Lincoln lead to 5-4.

But even when the Thunder pulled goalie Michale Habbe with 43 seconds left, they weren't able to secure the tying goal.

"This season was really important to Rushmore," Novak said. "It could be one of the best seasons we've had. We are disappointed losing the quarterfinal game, but this team has worked exceptionally hard and they're a fun team to coach."

Knoll had an assist in addition to his goal and Landon Bartling had an assist on both first period goals.

"We could be right there next year," Novak said. "If our freshmen, sophomores and juniors come back, we will have a really good chance."

