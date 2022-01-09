Thunder stay unbeaten with 7-2 win over Aberdeen

Dawson Wirth scored a hat trick for the Rushmore Thunder to propel them to a 7-2 win over Aberdeen Sunday afternoon in Rapid City. The win keeps the Thunder undefeated nine games into the season.

The Thunder host Brookings, the other undefeated team in the league, next Saturday night.

Wirth scored his first two goals in less than seven minutes. Hunter Walla assisted on both of the first two goals, and Duncan Chisolm and Alexander Dietrich each had an assist early on.

Hayden Holec stretched the lead to 3-0 with a power play goal assisted by Tyson Dunbar and Parker Brannon seven minutes and 53 seconds into the first period.

The fourth and final goal of the first period came on a short-handed goal by Walla with an assist from Wirth.

The Thunder led 4-0 after one period, but Aberdeen cut the lead in half early in the second period.

But after Aberdeen scored their second goal, Wirth completed his hat trick with assists from Walla and Alexander Petrotto.

Holc potted his second goal unassisted at the 14 minute mark of the second period to push the lead to 6-2 and Kaleb Merchen scored the final goal of the game on an assist from Walla one minute later.

The two teams skated to a scoreless third period to keep the final score 7-2. Michael Habbe started in the goal for the Thunder and allowed two goals on 22 shots on goal. The Thunder scored seven times on 38 shots - including 18 in the second period.

Aberdeen was whistled for six penalties and the Thunder were tagged with eight. None of Aberdeen's goals came on a power play, but two of the Thunder's goals were on the power play and one was short-handed.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

