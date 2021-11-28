 Skip to main content
Thunder stay undefeated with 13-0 victory

The Rushmore Thunder secured their spot at the top of the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association with another blowout win Sunday in Yankton.

The Thunder are 4-0 on the young season and haven't been challenged yet.

Dawson Wirth had a hat trick as one of nine Thunder players to score in the 13-0 win over Yankton Sunday afternoon. Wirth scored twice in the first and once in the second period. 

Alexander Dietrich and Duncan Chisholm each scored twice Sunday and the other goals came from Kaleb Suelflow, Zeke Farlee, Layne Jensen, Hayden Holec, Luke Hansen and Hunter Walla.

Alexander Petrotto had three assists and Farlee, Wirth, Kaleb Merchen, Tyson Dunbar, and Walla had two each. Other assists were awarded to Dietrich, Landon Bartling, William Simmons, Ryan Laughlin, Carter Kirk and Chisholm. 

The Thunder scored six times in the first, five in the second and twice in the third period. They outshot Yankton 63-13. Michael Habbe saved all 13 Yankton shot attempts.

Rushmore hosts Sioux Falls 2 on Saturday and Sunday at the Thunderdome in Rapid City.

