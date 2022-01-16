Thunder stay undefeated with second win over Brookings

The top two teams in the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association traded shots Sunday afternoon, but for the second game in a row, the Rushmore Thunder scored the last goal to take a 4-3 win over Brookings.

The win kept the Thunder undefeated and on top of the league standings. Brookings heads back east with a loss and an overtime loss added to their previously unscathed record.

Duncan Chisholm got the action started early, sliding an unassisted goal past Brookings goalie Kade Brecher with less than two minutes off the clock. Less than a minute later, the Rangers evened the score on an even strength effort.

After about 10 minutes of clean hockey, some frustrations heated up the Thunderdome as a Brookings coach was assessed a bench minor and game misconduct penalty for complaining to the officials. The Rangers killed the penalty, but Hunter Walla made a great pass to Dawson Wirth who netted the second goal for Rushmore at 5:55 in the first.

Just after the second goal was scored, a Ranger was called for holding and then assessed a double minor for arguing about the call. Brookings killed the four-minute penalty that stretched across the first intermission.

Early in the second period, Brookings tied the game during their first power play of the day, but exactly one minute later, Kaleb Merchen scored on an even strength goal with assists from Tyson Dunbar and Carter Kirk.

The Rangers tied the game at 3-3 when they took advantage of their second power play of the second period and scored just eight seconds after Walla was sent to the penalty box for slashing.

The teams entered the second intermission tied with the top spot in the league standings on the line.

At 5:57 in the third period, Alexander Petrotto broke the tie and put the Thunder ahead for good with a goal assisted by Merchen and Dunbar. After early controversy with complaints by Brookings - including more than half the team being sent back to the locker room after the first intermission to collect their mouth guards, only the Thunder sent men to the penalty box in the final two periods.

Rushmore goalie Michael Habbe held up against seven shots in the final period to keep Brookings off the board and seal the win for the Thunder.

It won't get much easier for the Thunder this week as they make a return trip to Pierre to play the Oahe Capitals. The Thunder topped the Capitals 5-3 when the two met in Rapid City in December.

