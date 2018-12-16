Going into two weekend games against the Huron All-Stars, the Rushmore Thunder had won three straight South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association games but was still having a hard time finding the net.
Following Sunday's win the streak is now at five, and those scoring problems weren't prevalent over the weekend.
Saturday Rushmore won 5-2, and five third period goals sealed the 7-3 win Sunday.
"How many of the goals in the third period were just hard work? Getting around the net, getting a rebound, just being there," Rushmore coach Dick Novak said. "That’s what we need to do, grind around that net, get rebounds, just do some hard work around the net and that’s what we did."
Mason Martin recorded his first varsity level hat-trick with a goal in the first period and two goals in the third.
"It was a night and day difference between the third period and first two," Martin said. "We just came out in the third period and hammered. They were obviously tired, they only had two lines."
The game Sunday started with a unassisted goal from Martin with 12:24 to go in the period, and the Thunder got another one with 6:09 to play when Ryan Nolan found Kael Delzer for the goal.
At the end of the first period Carson Duba was dumping a puck by the goal and as Thunder goalie Abraham Partridge was going to collect it the puck knocked off his stick and into the net for the goal with 58 seconds remaining.
Partridge was upset with himself, but he was able to rebound with the last 58 seconds of the period, when Huron fired a string of shots at him and he made multiple difficult saves to keep the score at 2-1 at the end of the first period.
"He just let it go, got back in there and played hard. I was really happy with how he performed," Novak said. "If we can play a little better in front of our goaltenders we’ll be there at the end of the year and we still have plenty of time, two and a half months until the end of the year."
Partridge ended the day with 36 saves.
No one scored in the second period, but the Thunder found themselves in the penalty box three times, twice with two minutes and 10 minute majors.
Novak said there's a fine line between being aggressive and reckless, and he thinks the Thunder have to find a balance between the two.
"We want to see good, aggressive play but smart," he said. "Take the body when it’s there, don’t go looking to smoke someone. We want to get the puck, that's what our goal is. Sometimes we get carried away, and that’s the game of hockey. Everyone is emotional, it’s an emotional game."
The period ended with the score still 2-1, but Novak said he thought Huron was outplaying the Thunder. With 14:55 to go, the All-Stars were rewarded for their effort by tying the score.
Duba found Xavier Erickson for the goal, and that is when Rushmore snapped into scoring mode.
Martin started it out with a rebound goal with 11:15 to play, he wasd assisted by Keaton Norris. Less than one minute later, Blake DeVries made it 4-2 when he scored on assists from Ethan Ellender and Camden Nayman.
Huron was able to make Rushmore slightly nervous when Spencer Busch scored an unassisted goal with 10:03 to play. Not for long, as Martin scored with 5:15 to go on a power play goal, then Nayman found the back of the net with 3:55 on assists from DeVries and Ellender.
Nolan ended the scoring with a goal with 3:34 to play that was unassisted.
"It was a game there for awhile. We had some of our better players getting two and 10 minute penalties for some checks. I'm Very proud of the guys that killed penalties for us, played hard, it was honestly a real solid game," Novak said. "Defensively I still think we have a lot of work to do."
During Saturday's game Rushmore got goals from DeVries, he was assisted by Carson Kulmala, and Mason Harlan, who was assisted by Ellender. Huron got a goal from Busch and was assisted by Izaiah Phillips.
In the second period Seth Stock got a goal and was assisted by Nayman and DeVries. Huron got a unassisted goal from Lucas Snyder.
Rushmore had another good third period when Ellender scored two goals. Nayman assisted on both of them and DeVries assisted the final goal.
The Thunder are 5-4 in SDAHA play and will be off until playing in a tournament in Dickinson, North Dakota Dec. 27-29. Novak said the break will be a good time to recover before getting into the meat of the league schedule after the New Year.
"We are happy with how we’re moving," he said. "I will always remember one coach saying we can be happy but never satisfied."