Thunder use 5-goal third to stop Rush

And the third, also in the second frame, was a power-play effort, a one-timer from the right face-off circle set up by a cross ice pass from Keeghan Howdeshell. The power play goal was Rapid’s fourth in the last two nights and gave the Rush a 3-2 lead through two periods of play.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“On the first goal, my teammates worked the puck down behind the net and centered it me and I tapped it in,” Saulnier said. “The second was kind of the same working in front of the net and on the third I got a nice pass from Howdeshell and scored on a one-timer.”

The three goals upped Saulnier’s season total to a team-leading 17 and coupled with 14 assists a team-leading 31 points.

Despite his own performance, Saulnier wasn’t about to deflect criticism of himself and his team’s performance in the loss.

“I think that one is on us honestly,” Saulnier said. "We are the better team when you go down the depth chart and we just didn’t hold on to the lead. We gave up a lot of chances in the third when we should have come out and played better defensively."