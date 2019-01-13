The Rushmore Thunder won its ninth straight game by finishing off a weekend sweep of the Watertown Lakers Sunday at the Thunderdome 7-2.
Camden Nayman had two goals and Blake DeVries also added two goals.
Nayman got the scoring started with the first two goals of the game in the first period. His first goal came 9 minutes and 37 minutes into the game and came unassisted. His next goal came seven seconds later on assists from DeVries and Scott Kenrick.
Watertown scored 12:40 into the period when R.J. Achterberg scored on assists from Alex Nygaard and Garrett Barse. The first period ended with the Thunder leading 2-1.
In the second period Mason Martin scored 4:22 into the period on an assist from Ryan Nolan for Rushmore. Less than a minute later, Ethan Ellender scored on an assist from Carson Kulmala for the Thunder.
With 10:25 gone by, Seth Stock scored on assists for Nayman and Duncan Chisolm. The second period ended with Rushmore leading 5-1.
Twenty five seconds into the third DeVries added to the Thunder lead with a unassisted goal. The Lakers got a goal 7:46 from Achterberg from Jacob VanDusseldorp.
DeVries ended the scoring with another goal 13:33 into the period that was also unassisted.
Rushmore moves to 9-4 on the season in South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association play. It will be off until Feb. 8 when it hosts the Oahe Capitals.
Wrestling
Stevens wrestling wins tournament in Mitchell
Rapid City Stevens wrestling took home first at the Jerry Opbroek Invitational in Mitchell over the weekend.
The Raiders took home the title with 133 points while East Ridge, Minnesota was second with 127.5.
Sturgis also participated in the tournament and finished eighth with 64 points.
Stevens got wins in three weight classes, with Landen Fischer was champion of the 113-pound class by topping Kelton Olson of the Scoopers. Cody Stockman won at 126-pounds over Bradyn Lhotak of Wagner as well.
Cooper Voorhees won at 152 over Roman Rogotzke of East Ridge. The Raiders will take on Custer/Edgemont Thursday in a dual meet. Sturgis will be participating in the Gillette Triangular Thursday.
Philip wins home invitational
The Philip Area wrestling team took first in the Philip Invitational with 228.5 points over the weekend.
Custer/Edgemont was second with 188 points, Douglas was third with 154, McCook Central/Montrose was fourth at 124 and Webster Area rounded out the top five at 118.
The Scotties won five weight classes, Burk Blasius took home the 113-pound title, Jadyn Coller won the 126-pound class, Blair Blasius won the 132-pound belt, McCoy Peterson was first at 138 pounds and Hunter Peterson won at 145.
Custer won three events: Logan Graf won at 106-pounds, Chance Grill won at 152 and Levi Mines won at 160. Douglas won two events, William George at 120 and Connor Braun at 285.
Hot Springs also had a winner as Garrett Heil at 195-pounds.
Girls basketball
BELLE FOURCHE 39, WRIGHT, WYO 34: The Lady Broncs improved to 10-0 on the season with a win over Wright at home Saturday.
Ashley Byrd led Belle Fourche with 13 points and Rylee Young had 12. Shelby Apodaca led Wright with 12.
The Lady Broncs will face Douglas on the road Thursday.