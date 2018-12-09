The Rushmore Thunder knew its defense of its state title would not get off to an easy start. Rushmore's first five games would be on the road against Sioux Falls, Oahe and Brookings, three teams with a chance to win the state title this season.
The Thunder started 0-4, but have responded with three straight wins, including two more over the weekend.
Rushmore grinded out a 3-1 win over the Sioux Center Storm Sunday with two third period goals, and topped the Storm 7-3 Saturday night.
"Overall, we’re happy to get two wins, especially after the start we had," Thunder coach Dick Novak said. "It was a good grind-it-out win, we got a couple of goals in the third period and we didn’t allow them with a lot of chances, so it was pretty solid."
The win Sunday but the Thunder at 3-4 in the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association. Novak said the momentum started with a win over Brookings Sunday Dec. 2, after playing well in the first four games but not being able to pull out a win.
"We were getting after it, playing hard (Sunday). I think it carried over to Saturday night," he said. "We really didn’t have it today for awhile. You have to come to play every night. We’re not three lines deep like we were last year, so it’s a lot more hardwork and teamwork."
It wasn't easy, as Novak noted Sioux Center has improved its program in the past few years. Saturday Kael Delzer had a hat trick and Rushmore scored five goals in the first period in the win.
Ethan Ellender got the scoring started for the Thunder that was assisted by Caullin Dierkhising. Delzer scored the next two goals, with assists from Duncan Chisolm and Ryan Nolan. Blake DeVries scored the next two goals, one was unassisted and the other was assisted by Camden Nayman.
Sioux Center scored a goal in the second period, Lane Kamerman found the back of the net with assists from Trey Veerbeek and Isaac Baart.
The third period saw a lot of goals, as the Storm got a goal from Taylor De Jager and Veerbeek. The second goal was assisted by De Jager.
The Thunder got a goal from Zack Bender that was assisted by Chisolm, and another goal from Delzer that was assisted by Bender and Nolan.
"Sioux Center has a really good hockey team, they’ve really improved their program," Novak said. "It used to honestly be that we’d play Sioux Center and we kind of counted it as a win but that ain’t the way it’s going to be anymore. They have a good looking hockey team, they play hard, they get after it and we have to come to play."
Rushmore saw that when the Storm gave it all it could handle Sunday. Canyon Brown started by intercepting a pass near the center line and skating by the goaltender to score with 3:35 to go in the first.
The Thunder responded with a goal in the final minute, a Mason Martin shot was stopped by the Sioux Center goalie initially but ended up getting by him with 55.3 seconds to go. DeVries got the assist.
The second period didn't see any goals, but in the third Rushmore got two big goals to put the Storm away.
DeVries scored with 11:42 remaining on the assist from Nayman. Nayman would find his way on to the score sheet with 3:44 to play in the game when he stole a puck and scored without an assist.
Novak said despite scoring 10 goals over the weekend, the team still has to be better on offense. The Thunder outshot the Storm 39-24 and he said that should have resulted in more than three goals.
"We’re having trouble putting the puck away. Whether it’s that we don’t take enough time shooting, getting our heads up, finding a place to shoot the puck, so maybe instead of getting a nice aim with the puck we’re just shooting the puck," he said. "Their goaltender did play well, we had a good, solid game but we got some nice goals in the third period."
At the beginning of the season, Novak said he thought it would take some time for his defense to come along because it was younger than his offensive unit.
So far, that hasn't been the case. The Thunder have given up only 19 goals in seven games.
"We’re playing pretty solid, we’re getting good goaltending so overall defensively not bad, we just have to start putting the puck away," he said. "We need to play better team hockey."
The Thunder host Huron for two games next weekend.