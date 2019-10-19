The Chadron State football team jumped out to an early lead and put the game away in the fourth as it picked up the 43-21 victory over Texas-Permian Basin Saturday afternoon in Chadron, Neb.
The Eagles took a 13-0 lead at the end of the first and eventually carried a 27-7 advantage into the half. The Falcons outscored Chadron 14-0 in the third, but the Eagles scored 16 unanswered point of their own in the fourth.
St. Thomas More graduate Cole Thurness had an impact for Chadron, finishing with three catches for 81 yards and a touchdown. He also scored on a 42-yard punt return in the fourth quarter.
Dalton Holst completed 15 of his 31 passes for the Eagles for three touchdowns, while Elijah Myles finished with 29 carries for 179 yards and a score.
Chadron State (3-4) is at Dixie State Saturday.
Hardrockers fall short in loss to Adams State
The South Dakota School of Mines football team nearly pulled off a miraculous drive Saturday afternoon during a Rock Mountain Athletic Conference matchup against Adams State in Alamosa, Colo., but came up just short down the stretch as the Grizzlies held on to win their homecoming game, 37-32.
Starting from their own half yard line, the Hardrockers were able to break into Adams State's side of the field. A roughing the passer penalty gave Mines one last opportunity to win the game, but a pass into the end zone was off the mark.
The game was a back-and-forth affair to start with the Hardrockers carrying a 17-14 lead into the second quarter. The Grizzlies outscored Mines 10-9 in the second to make it 26-24. Adams State took the lead with a field goal in the third and closed it out in the fourth.
Ahmad Lewis had a big game on the ground for the Hardrockers as he rushed for 227 yards on 33 carries and scored a pair of touchdowns. Thomas Creese completed 20 -of-44 passes for 245 yards and two TDs.
South Dakota Mines (1-6) returns home Saturday to take on New Mexico Highlands.
Highlands edges Yellow Jackets
The Black Hills State University football team scored first, but ultimately fell to New Mexico Highlands, 17-13, Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas.
The Yellow Jackets (2-5, 2-5 RMAC) drew first blood with a short 3-yard run into the end zone. The Cowboys (1-5, 1-5 RMAC) responded later in the second quarter with their own touchdown with 13:17 remaining.
As the final seconds ticked down in the second quarter, NMHU capitalized off of a 22-yard touchdown pass making the score 14-10 going into halftime.
Sean Dorney of the Jackets made a 28-yard field goal with 5:20 left in the fourth, before Isreal Farfan of the Cowboys answered back just a little over a minute later with a 34-yard field goal to put the game away.
Chance Eben completed 18-of-34 passes for 173 yards for BHSU, while Payten Gilmore had 17 carries for 68 yards and a TD.
The Yellow Jackets hit the road next week to take on Colorado Mesa on Saturday.
Gibbs leads South Dakota State past Indiana State 42-23
You have free articles remaining.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — J'Bore Gibbs fired three touchdown passes in the first half, Pierre Strong Jr. rushed for two scores and South Dakota State clobbered Indiana State 42-17 on Saturday, setting up a first-place Missouri Valley Conference showdown in a week.
South Dakota State (6-1, 3-0), the third-ranked team in the STATS FCS poll, crashes into top-ranked and undefeated North Dakota State (7-0, 3-0) next Saturday. NDSU blanked Missouri State 22-0 Saturday for its 28th-straight win.
Indiana State's Keawvis Cummings intercepted Gibbs, setting up the Sycamores (1-2, 3-4) for a 28-yard TD pass from Kurtis Wilderman to Matae Thomas, forging a 7-7 tie.
That's when the Jackrabbits took off, scoring four touchdowns on their next five possessions before halftime and a 35-10 lead at the break.
South Dakota State's defense had a season-best eight sacks as Wilderman had a net minus 35 yards rushing. Gibbs went 18 of 28 for a season-high 274 yards. The Jackrabbits held a 452-338 yard advantage in total offense.
Big plays lead Northern Iowa past South Dakota 42-27
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Will McElvain threw three touchdown passes to Isaiah Weston, Tyler Hoosman scored two touchdowns, and Northern Iowa defeated South Dakota 42-27 on Saturday.
Austin Evans returned an interception 16 yards for the Panthers' other touchdown.
Northern Iowa, No. 15 in the FCS Coaches Poll, had 417 yards total offense but only 11 first downs. The Panthers were 5 of 13 converting on third down.
South Dakota did not reach the end zone after a first quarter in which Kai Henry ran for a touchdown and Austin Simmons threw two touchdown passes for a 21-14 lead.
After Northern Iowa (4-3, 2-1 Missouri Valley) trailed 24-21 at halftime, McElvain and Weston connected on scoring passes of 65 and 54 yards in the third quarter. Hoosman's 1-yard run early in the fourth quarter closed out the scoring.
Weston had four catches for 189 yards. Hoosman carried 24 times for 111 yards.
Simmons completed 26 of 43 passes for 299 yards with the two touchdowns and three interceptions for the Coyotes (3-4, 2-1).
Chambers, Valladay lead Wyoming past New Mexico 23-10
LARAMIE, Wyo. — Sean Chambers passed for a touchdown and ran for another, Xazavian Valladay added 187 yards and a score and Wyoming led from the get-go defeating New Mexico 23-10 on Saturday.
Chambers scored from the 1 as the first quarter ended, boosting Wyoming (5-2, 2-1 Mountain West Conference) to a 7-0 lead and the Cowboys never trailed.
Valladay was the workhorse, pounding out 187 yards on 33 carries, his 3-yard touchdown run staking the Cowboys to a 13-0 lead in the third quarter after the point-after kick failed.
Chambers passed to Josh Hartman for a 15-yard score and Cooper Rothke added a 36-yard field goal, both in the fourth quarter. Chambers passed 9 of 15 for 86 yards.
Valladay and Chambers each rushed for more than 100 yards, Chambers gaining 117, and Wyoming out-gained New Mexico 259 to 169.