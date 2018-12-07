Sophomore Cole Thurness was voted by his teammates as the Most Valuable Player on the Chadron State College football team this fall. He also was selected as the Outstanding Special Teams Player.
A graduate of St. Thomas More High, Thurness was an inside receiver and led the Eagles in pass receiving with 46 catches for 701 yards and seven touchdowns. He also was on the kick-coverage units and made 13 tackles, 12 of them unassisted, and caused a fumble.
The Most Valuable Offensive Player award went to senior tailback Kevin Coy, who led the Eagles in rushing with 962 yards and scoring with 15 touchdowns and a two-point conversion for 92 points. Among Coy’s highlights was a 97-yard touchdown run for the longest play from scrimmage in Chadron State history. He also earned Academic All-Region. He’s from Davenport, Fla.
The MVP on defense is senior linebacker Keenan Johnson of Chadron. He was credited with 103 tackles this fall to lead the Eagles in tackles for the third consecutive year. Fifty of the tackles were solos. He also had five quarterback sacks, 9.5 tackles for a minus 45 yards, forced a fumble, recovered a fumble, blocked a kick and broke up three passes.
Senior defensive end Kyle Temple of Norfolk was another award recipient announced at the team’s recent banquet. He received the Don Beebe Most Inspirational Player plaque.
The Outstanding Service Team awards went to lineman Joel Carpenter of Sturgis on defense and wide receiver Jahani Wright of Miami, Fla., on offense.
Rush fall to Thunder 5-1
Mark MacMillan, Dyson Stevenson, and Keoni Texiera each had two points as the Wichita Thunder defeated the Rapid City Rush 5-1 Friday night in Wichita, Kansas.
The loss ends the Rush point streak at 5 games, now 3-1-0-2 in their last 6.
Wichita stormed out to a 3-0 lead after the first period of play on goals by Stefan Fournier, Tyler Elbrecht and Stevenson.
Both teams went through a scoreless second period, but Wichita went up 5-0 on goals from MacMillan and Ralph Cuddemi.
Tyler Poulsen broke the Wichita shutout on the final power play of the game for the Rush, scoring off a pass from behind the goal line from Andrew Radjenovic by Wichita goalie Dylan Wells (Radjenovic and Riley Weselowski assisted).
Adam Carlson was removed from the game after allowing four goals on seven shots in 14:24 of playing time. Tyler Parks, playing in his first game since suffering an upper body injury in the home-opener against Kansas City on Oct. 20, stopped 32 of 34 shots.
The Rush continue their two-week road trip in which they play eight games in 12 nights on Saturday against the Thunder, beginning at 6:05 p.m.