All Times Mountain

High School Boys Golf Time

Douglas Invitational 9 a.m.

High School Girls Tennis Time

West River Invitational (Sioux Park)

St. Thomas More vs. Brandon Valley 2 p.m.

Mitchell vs. Rapid City Christian 4 p.m.

Brandon Valley vs. Pierre 5 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer Time

St. Thomas More at Groton Area 4 p.m.

Douglas/RC Christian at RC Central 7 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer Time

Douglas/RC Christian at RC Central 5 p.m.

High School Volleyball Time

Kimball/White Lake at Gregory 4:15 p.m. 

Timber Lake at Harding Co. 5:30 p.m.

Sturgis at Hot Springs 7 p.m.

Little Wound at Kadoka Area 6 p.m.

Faith at Lemmon 5 p.m.

Winner at Miller 5:30 p.m. 

Dupree at Philip 5 p.m.

PRCA Rodeo Time

Range Days Rodeo 7 p.m.

