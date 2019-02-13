Try 1 month for 99¢

All Times Mountain

High School Boys Basketball Time

Lead-Deadwood at Custer 7:30 p.m.

Newell at Harding County 7:30 p.m.

Bison at Lemmon 6 p.m.

RC Christian at New Underwood 6 p.m.

RC Stevens at RC Central 7 p.m.

Douglas at Spearfish 8 p.m.

Oelrichs at St. Francis 5:30 p.m.

White River at Stanley Co. 5:30 p.m.

Pine Ridge at Todd County 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball Time

New Underwood at Belle Fourche 5:30 p.m. 

Lead-Deadwood at Custer 5:30 p.m.

Newell at Harding Co. 6 p.m.

Bennett County at Kadoka Area 6 p.m.

Lower Brule at Little Wound 4:30 p.m.

Jones County at Lyman 5:30 p.m.

Lemmon at McIntosh 7 p.m.

Chamberlain at Philip 5:30 p.m. 

Douglas at Spearfish 6:30 p.m. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Sports Editor

Sports reporter for the Rapid City Journal.