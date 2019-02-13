All Times Mountain
High School Boys Basketball Time
Lead-Deadwood at Custer 7:30 p.m.
Newell at Harding County 7:30 p.m.
Bison at Lemmon 6 p.m.
RC Christian at New Underwood 6 p.m.
RC Stevens at RC Central 7 p.m.
Douglas at Spearfish 8 p.m.
Oelrichs at St. Francis 5:30 p.m.
White River at Stanley Co. 5:30 p.m.
Pine Ridge at Todd County 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball Time
New Underwood at Belle Fourche 5:30 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Custer 5:30 p.m.
Newell at Harding Co. 6 p.m.
Bennett County at Kadoka Area 6 p.m.
Lower Brule at Little Wound 4:30 p.m.
Jones County at Lyman 5:30 p.m.
Lemmon at McIntosh 7 p.m.
Chamberlain at Philip 5:30 p.m.
Douglas at Spearfish 6:30 p.m.