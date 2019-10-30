All Times Mountain
High School Football Time
State Playoffs
11AAA Quarterfinals
RC Stevens at Brandon Valley 5 p.m.
11AA Quarterfinals
Spearfish at Pierre 5 p.m.
Mitchell at Sturgis 6 p.m.
Douglas at Brookings 6 p.m.
11B Quarterfinals
St. Thomas More at Winner 5 p.m.
9AA Quarterfinals
Lemmon/McIntosh at Hamlin 5 p.m.
Jones County/White River at Bon Homme 5 p.m.
9A Quarterfinals
Burke at Britton-Hecla 5 p.m.
Howard at Gregory 5 p.m.
Wall at Canistoa/Freeman 6 p.m.
9B Quarterfinals
Kadoka Area at Harding County 5:30 p.m.
All Nations Football Conference
Semifinals
Little Wound at Crow Creek tba
Lower Brule at Red Cloud tba