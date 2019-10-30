{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

High School Football Time

State Playoffs

11AAA Quarterfinals

RC Stevens at Brandon Valley 5 p.m.

11AA Quarterfinals

Spearfish at Pierre 5 p.m.

Mitchell at Sturgis 6 p.m.

Douglas at Brookings 6 p.m.

11B Quarterfinals

St. Thomas More at Winner 5 p.m.

9AA Quarterfinals

Lemmon/McIntosh at Hamlin 5 p.m.

Jones County/White River at Bon Homme 5 p.m.

9A Quarterfinals

Burke at Britton-Hecla 5 p.m.

Howard at Gregory 5 p.m.

Wall at Canistoa/Freeman 6 p.m.

9B Quarterfinals

Kadoka Area at Harding County 5:30 p.m.

All Nations Football Conference

Semifinals

Little Wound at Crow Creek tba

Lower Brule at Red Cloud tba

