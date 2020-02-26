Thursday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
High School Boys Basketball;Time
Bennett County at Little Wound;5:30 p.m.
Takini at McLaughlin;6 p.m.
Pine Ridge at Mitchell;5 p.m.
Spearfish at RC Central 8 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at RC Christian 7:30 p.m.
Sturgis Brown at RC Stevens;8 p.m.
Stanley County at Winner;4:15 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball;Time
Spearfish at RC Central;6:30 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at RC Christian;6 p.m.
Sturgis Brown at RC Stevens;6:30 p.m.
Stanley County at Winner;2:30 p.m.
Region 8B
Bison at Faith;6 p.m.
Lemmon at Wakpala;6 p.m.
Harding Co. at Dupree;6 p.m.
Timber Lake at Newell;6 p.m.
Region 78
Philip at New Underwood;6 p.m.
Kadoka Area at Wall;6 p.m.
Oelrichs at White River;6 p.m.
Edgemont at Lyman;5 p.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
State Tournament at Sioux Falls;9 a.m.