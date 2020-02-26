Thursday's Local Schedule

Thursday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

High School Boys Basketball;Time

Bennett County at Little Wound;5:30 p.m.

Takini at McLaughlin;6 p.m.

Pine Ridge at Mitchell;5 p.m.

Spearfish at RC Central 8 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at RC Christian 7:30 p.m.

Sturgis Brown at RC Stevens;8 p.m.

Stanley County at Winner;4:15 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball;Time

Spearfish at RC Central;6:30 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at RC Christian;6 p.m.

Sturgis Brown at RC Stevens;6:30 p.m.

Stanley County at Winner;2:30 p.m.

Region 8B

Bison at Faith;6 p.m.

Lemmon at Wakpala;6 p.m.

Harding Co. at Dupree;6 p.m.

Timber Lake at Newell;6 p.m.

Region 78

Philip at New Underwood;6 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Wall;6 p.m.

Oelrichs at White River;6 p.m.

Edgemont at Lyman;5 p.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

State Tournament at Sioux Falls;9 a.m.

