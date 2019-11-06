All Times Mountain
High School Volleyball Time
Sturgis at Rapid City Central 7 p.m.
Spearfish at Rapid City Stevens 7 p.m.
Region 8A
Lead-Deadwood at Hill City 6 p.m.
RC Christian at St. Thomas More 6 p.m.
Region 7A (at Winner)
Little Wound vs. Pine Ridge 5 p.m.
Red Cloud at Winner 6:30 p.m.
Region 8B (at Newell)
Lemmon vs. Timber Lake 5:30 p.m.
Harding County vs. Faith 7 p.m.
Region 7B (at Wall)
Philip vs. Kadoka Area 5:30 p.m.
White River vs. New Underwood 7 p.m.