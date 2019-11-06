{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

High School Volleyball Time

Sturgis at Rapid City Central 7 p.m.

Spearfish at Rapid City Stevens 7 p.m.

Region 8A

Lead-Deadwood at Hill City 6 p.m.

RC Christian at St. Thomas More 6 p.m.

Region 7A (at Winner)

Little Wound vs. Pine Ridge 5 p.m.

Red Cloud at Winner 6:30 p.m.

Region 8B (at Newell)

Lemmon vs. Timber Lake 5:30 p.m.

Harding County vs. Faith 7 p.m.

Region 7B (at Wall)

Philip vs. Kadoka Area 5:30 p.m.

White River vs. New Underwood 7 p.m.

