All Times Mountain

High School Boys Golf  Time

RCAS Quad (Meadowbrook) 4 p.m.

Douglas Invitational 4 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis Time

Spearfish at RC Stevens 4 p.m.

RC Christian at St. Thomas More 4 p.m.

RC Christian at RC Stevens 6:30 p.m.

High School Volleyball Time

Custer at Belle Fourche 7 p.m.

Standing Rock, ND at Chey. Eagle Butte 4:30 p.m.

Sturgis at Douglas 7 p.m.

McIntosh at Faith 6 p.m.

Lemmon at Harding County 6 p.m.

McLaughlin at Herreid/Selby Area 5:30 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Hot Springs 7 p.m.

Gregory at Lyman 5:30 p.m.

Newell at Oelrichs 4 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Philip 6 p.m.

St. Francis Indian at Pine Ridge 5 p.m.

Wall at Rapid City Christian 5:30 p.m.

Hill City at Red Cloud 7 p.m.

Bison at Timber Lake 5 p.m.

Marty Indian at Todd County 5:30 p.m.

Winner at Ainsworth, Neb. 5 p.m.

New Underwood at White River 5 p.m.

