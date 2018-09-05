All Times Mountain
High School Cross Country Time
Northern Hills Invite (Belle Fourche) 1 p.m..
High School Boys' Golf Time
Douglas Invitational 10 a.m.
High School Boys' Soccer Time
Douglas/RC Christian at Sturgis 4 p.m.
High School Girls' Soccer Time
Douglas/RC Christian at Sturgis 6 p.m.
High School Volleyball Time
White River at Bennett County Martin 5:30 p.m.
Bison Dupree at Bison 4 p.m.
Crow Creek at Chamberlain 5:30 p.m.
Hot Springs at Custer 5 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Douglas 7 p.m.
RC Christian at Faith 5 p.m.
Wagner at Gregory 4:15 p.m.
Spearfish at Hill City 7 p.m.
Wall at Kadoka Wall 6 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Lead-Deadwood 7 p.m.
Newell at Tiospaye Topa 4 p.m.
New Underwood at Lyman 5:30 p.m.
Eureka/Bowdle at McLaughlin 5:30 p.m.
Stanley County at Philip 5:30 p.m.
Sturgis at Pierre 6 p.m.
RC Stevens at RC Central 7 p.m.
Little Wound at Red Cloud 4:30 p.m.
Herreid/Selby Area at Timber Lake 5:30 p.m.
Pine Ridge at Todd County 5 p.m.