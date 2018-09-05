Subscribe for 33¢ / day

High School Cross Country Time

Northern Hills Invite (Belle Fourche) 1 p.m..

High School Boys' Golf Time

Douglas Invitational 10 a.m.

High School Boys' Soccer Time

Douglas/RC Christian at Sturgis 4 p.m.

High School Girls' Soccer Time

Douglas/RC Christian at Sturgis 6 p.m.

High School Volleyball Time

White River at Bennett County Martin 5:30 p.m. 

Bison Dupree at Bison 4 p.m.

Crow Creek at Chamberlain 5:30 p.m. 

Hot Springs at Custer 5 p.m. 

St. Thomas More at Douglas 7 p.m. 

RC Christian at Faith 5 p.m.

Wagner at Gregory 4:15 p.m. 

Spearfish at Hill City 7 p.m.

Wall at Kadoka Wall 6 p.m. 

Belle Fourche at Lead-Deadwood 7 p.m. 

Newell at Tiospaye Topa 4 p.m. 

New Underwood at Lyman 5:30 p.m.

Eureka/Bowdle at McLaughlin 5:30 p.m. 

Stanley County at Philip 5:30 p.m.

Sturgis at Pierre 6 p.m.

RC Stevens at RC Central 7 p.m.

Little Wound at Red Cloud 4:30 p.m. 

Herreid/Selby Area at Timber Lake 5:30 p.m. 

Pine Ridge at Todd County 5 p.m.

