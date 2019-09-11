{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

High School Boys Golf Time

Douglas Wind Invite 10 a.m.

High School Girls Tennis Time

St. Thomas More at RC Christian (Parkview) 4 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer Time

Sturgis at Doug./RC Christian (Hart Ranch) 4 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer Time

Sturgis at Doug./RC Christian (Hart Ranch) 6 p.m.

High School Volleyball Time

RC Central at RC Stevens 7 p.m.

Belle Fourche Lead-Deadwood at Belle Fourche 7 p.m.

Dupree at Bison 5 p.m.

Edgemont at Guernsey-Sunrise, WY 5 p.m. p.m. MT

Hulett, WY at harding Co. 5 p.m.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Timber Lake at Herreid/Selby 6:30 p.m. MT

Custer at Hot Springs 7 p.m.

Red Cloud at Little Wound 4:30 p.m.

Lyman at New Underwood 5:30 p.m. 

McLaughlin at North Central/Eureka 5:30 p.m.

Takini at Oelrichs 4 p.m.

Todd County at Pine Ridge 4:30 p.m. 

Faith at Rapid City Christian 5 p.m.

Hill City at Spearfish 7 p.m.

Marty at St. Francis Indian 5 p.m.

Douglas at St. Thomas More 7 p.m.

Philip at Stanley Co. 5:30 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Wall 6 p.m.

Bennett County at White River 5:30 p.m.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags