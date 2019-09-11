All Times Mountain
High School Boys Golf Time
Douglas Wind Invite 10 a.m.
High School Girls Tennis Time
St. Thomas More at RC Christian (Parkview) 4 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer Time
Sturgis at Doug./RC Christian (Hart Ranch) 4 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer Time
Sturgis at Doug./RC Christian (Hart Ranch) 6 p.m.
High School Volleyball Time
RC Central at RC Stevens 7 p.m.
Belle Fourche Lead-Deadwood at Belle Fourche 7 p.m.
Dupree at Bison 5 p.m.
Edgemont at Guernsey-Sunrise, WY 5 p.m. p.m. MT
Hulett, WY at harding Co. 5 p.m.
Timber Lake at Herreid/Selby 6:30 p.m. MT
Custer at Hot Springs 7 p.m.
Red Cloud at Little Wound 4:30 p.m.
Lyman at New Underwood 5:30 p.m.
McLaughlin at North Central/Eureka 5:30 p.m.
Takini at Oelrichs 4 p.m.
Todd County at Pine Ridge 4:30 p.m.
Faith at Rapid City Christian 5 p.m.
Hill City at Spearfish 7 p.m.
Marty at St. Francis Indian 5 p.m.
Douglas at St. Thomas More 7 p.m.
Philip at Stanley Co. 5:30 p.m.
Kadoka Area at Wall 6 p.m.
Bennett County at White River 5:30 p.m.