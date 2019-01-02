Try 1 month for 99¢

All Times Mountain

High School Boys Basketball Time

Takini at Bison 6 p.m.

Hill City at Custer 7:30 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Douglas 7:30 p.m.

Crawford, NE at Edgemont 4 p.m.

Bowman County, ND at Harding Co. 5:30 p.m.

Stanley County at McLaughlin 3:30 p.m.

Red Cloud at Pine Ridge 4:30 p.m. 

Wall at RC Christian 7:30 p.m.

Newell at Sundance, WY 7 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball Time

Hot Springs at Bennett County 4:30 p.m.

Bison Takini at Bison 6 p.m.

Hill City at Custer 6 p.m.

Crawford, NE at Edgemont 4 p.m.

Little Wound at Kadoka Area 5:30 p.m. 

Heart River, ND at Lemmon 6 p.m.

Gregory at Lyman 5:30 p.m.

Stanley County at McLaughlin 3:30 p.m.

New Underwood at Philip 6 p.m.

Dupree at Gettysburg 5 p.m.

Wall at RC Christian 6 p.m.

Harding County at Timber Lake 4 p.m.

Winner at Todd Co. 5:30 p.m.

Marty at White River 5:30 p.m. 

High School Wrestling Time

St. Thomas More Quad  4 p.m.

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

