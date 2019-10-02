{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

High School Cross Country;Time

Sturgis Invitational;1 p.m.

High School Boys Golf;TV

West River Challenge (Meadowbrook);3:30 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer;Time

St. Thomas More at Spearfish;6 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer;Time

St. Thomas More at Spearfish;6 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis;Time

Spearfish at St. Thomas More (Parkview);3 p.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Hill City at Belle Fourche;7 p.m.

Winner at Bennett County;5:30 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Custer;7 p.m.

Sturgis at Douglas;7 p.m.

Bison at Dupree;5 p.m.

Chamberlain at Gregory;6:45 p.m.

Faith at Harding Co.;5:30 p.m.

Oelrichs at Hot Springs;6 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Jones Co.;5:30 p.m.

Stanley County at Lemmon;5:30 p.m.

Sully Buttes at Philip;5:30 p.m. 

Lyman at Platte-Geddes;5:30 p.m.

McIntosh at Timber Lake;5:30 p.m.

Newell at Wall;6 p.m.

