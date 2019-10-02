All Times Mountain
High School Cross Country;Time
Sturgis Invitational;1 p.m.
High School Boys Golf;TV
West River Challenge (Meadowbrook);3:30 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer;Time
St. Thomas More at Spearfish;6 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer;Time
St. Thomas More at Spearfish;6 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis;Time
Spearfish at St. Thomas More (Parkview);3 p.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
Hill City at Belle Fourche;7 p.m.
Winner at Bennett County;5:30 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Custer;7 p.m.
Sturgis at Douglas;7 p.m.
Bison at Dupree;5 p.m.
Chamberlain at Gregory;6:45 p.m.
Faith at Harding Co.;5:30 p.m.
Oelrichs at Hot Springs;6 p.m.
Kadoka Area at Jones Co.;5:30 p.m.
Stanley County at Lemmon;5:30 p.m.
Sully Buttes at Philip;5:30 p.m.
Lyman at Platte-Geddes;5:30 p.m.
McIntosh at Timber Lake;5:30 p.m.
Newell at Wall;6 p.m.