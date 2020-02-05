Thursday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

All High School Times listed by SDHSAA

High School Boys Basketball;Time

Little Moreau Conference Tourney;tba

Newell at Hill City;7:30 p.m.

Rapid City Christian at Kadoka Area;7:30 p.m.

Philip at Lead-Deadwood;7 p.m.

Tiospaye Topa at Lemmon;6 p.m.

Chey.-Eagle Butte at St. Rock/Selfridge, ND;4 p.m.

Wall at White River;3 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball;Time

Todd County at Chamberlain;6:45 p.m.

Crow Creek at Chey.-Eagle Butte 5 p.m.

Newell at Hill City;6 p.m.

New Underwood at Jones Co.;5:30 p.m.

Rapid City Christian at Kadoka Area;6 p.m.

Philip at Lead-Deadwood;5:30 p.m.

Highmore-Harrold at Lyman;5:30 p.m.

Little Wound at McLaughlin;4:30 p.m.

Rapid City Central at Rapid City Stevens;7 p.m.

Wall at White River;3:30 p.m.

Pro Rodeo;Time

Rodeo Rapid city PRCA;7:30 p.m.

