All Times Mountain

Women's College Basketball;Time

Presentation at SD Mines;5:30 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball;Time

Faith at Bison;6 p.m.

Gregory at Colome;5:30 p.m.

Moorcroft, WY at Edgemont;4 p.m.

Timber Lake at Harding Co.;6:30 p.m.

Dupree at McIntosh;4 p.m.

Hill City at New Underwood;3:30 p.m. 

Philip at Stanley Co.;2:30 p.m.

Lakota Nation Invitational

Makosica Bracket

White River vs. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 10:30 a.m.

Omaha nation vs. Crow Creek 1:30 p.m.

Pine Ridge vs. Tiospa Zina 4:30 p.m.

Todd County vs. Red Cloud 7:30 p.m.

Paha Sapa Bracket

Santee vs. Lower Brule;10:30 a.m.

Little Wound vs. Oelrichs;1:30 p.m.

St. Francis vs. Marty Indian;4:30 p.m.

Cister vs. Crazy Horse;7 p.m.

Girls High School Basketball;Time

Hot Springs at Douglas;6:30 p.m.

Moorcroft, WY at Edgemont;4 p.m.

Bison at Lemmon;5:30 p.m. 

Dupree at McIntosh;4 p.m.

Hill City at New Underwood;3:30 p.m. 

Philip at Stanley Co.;2:30 p.m.

Lakota Nation Invitational

Makosica Bracket

Red Cloud vs. Custer;9 a.m.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte vs. White River;Noon.

Crow Creek vs. Little Wound;3 p.m.

Todd County vs. Pine Ridge;6 p.m.

Paha Sapa Bracket

Santee vs. Lower Brule;9 a.m.

Marty vs. Oelrichs;Noon.

Crow Creek vs. Tiospa Zina;3 p.m.

St. Francis vs. Crazy Horse;6 p.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

Sturgis at RC Stevens;7 p.m.

Spearfish at RC Central;7 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Lead-Deadwood Triangular;5 p.m.

Custer at Lead-Deadwood Triangular;5 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Lead-Deadwood Triangular;5 p.m.

Douglas at Newell Quadrangular;5 p.m.

Hot Springs at Newell Quadrangular;5 p.m.

Newell at Newell Quadrangular;5 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Newell Quadrangular;5 p.m.

Lyman at Hill City;5 p.m.

