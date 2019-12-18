All Times Mountain
Women's College Basketball;Time
Presentation at SD Mines;5:30 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball;Time
Faith at Bison;6 p.m.
Gregory at Colome;5:30 p.m.
Moorcroft, WY at Edgemont;4 p.m.
Timber Lake at Harding Co.;6:30 p.m.
Dupree at McIntosh;4 p.m.
Hill City at New Underwood;3:30 p.m.
Philip at Stanley Co.;2:30 p.m.
Lakota Nation Invitational
Makosica Bracket
White River vs. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 10:30 a.m.
Omaha nation vs. Crow Creek 1:30 p.m.
Pine Ridge vs. Tiospa Zina 4:30 p.m.
Todd County vs. Red Cloud 7:30 p.m.
Paha Sapa Bracket
Santee vs. Lower Brule;10:30 a.m.
Little Wound vs. Oelrichs;1:30 p.m.
St. Francis vs. Marty Indian;4:30 p.m.
Cister vs. Crazy Horse;7 p.m.
Girls High School Basketball;Time
Hot Springs at Douglas;6:30 p.m.
Moorcroft, WY at Edgemont;4 p.m.
Bison at Lemmon;5:30 p.m.
Dupree at McIntosh;4 p.m.
Hill City at New Underwood;3:30 p.m.
Philip at Stanley Co.;2:30 p.m.
Lakota Nation Invitational
Makosica Bracket
Red Cloud vs. Custer;9 a.m.
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte vs. White River;Noon.
Crow Creek vs. Little Wound;3 p.m.
Todd County vs. Pine Ridge;6 p.m.
Paha Sapa Bracket
Santee vs. Lower Brule;9 a.m.
Marty vs. Oelrichs;Noon.
Crow Creek vs. Tiospa Zina;3 p.m.
St. Francis vs. Crazy Horse;6 p.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
Sturgis at RC Stevens;7 p.m.
Spearfish at RC Central;7 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Lead-Deadwood Triangular;5 p.m.
Custer at Lead-Deadwood Triangular;5 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Lead-Deadwood Triangular;5 p.m.
Douglas at Newell Quadrangular;5 p.m.
Hot Springs at Newell Quadrangular;5 p.m.
Newell at Newell Quadrangular;5 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Newell Quadrangular;5 p.m.
Lyman at Hill City;5 p.m.