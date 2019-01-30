Try 1 month for 99¢

High School Boys Basketball Time

Little Moreau Conference Tournament, tba

Standing Rock, ND at Chey.-Eagle Butte 4 p.m.

Edgemont at Hay Springs, NE 4 p.m.

Hill City at Newell 7:30 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Philip 7 p.m.

Kadoka Area at RC Christian 7:30 p.m.

Crazy Horse at Takini 3 p.m.

White River at Wall 4:30 p.m. 

High School Girls Basketball Time

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Crow Creek 4 p.m.

Edgemont at Hay Springs, NE 4 p.m.

Harding County at Lemmon 5 p.m.

McLaughlin at Little Wound 4:30 p.m.

Jones County at New Underwood 5:30 p.m.

Hill City at Newell 6 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Philip 4:30 p.m. 

Bennett County at Pine Ridge 6 p.m.

Kadoka Area at RC Christian 3 p.m.

RC Central at RC Stevens 7 p.m.

Gregory at Stanley Co. 5 p.m.

Crazy Horse at Takini 3 p.m.

Chamberlain at Todd Co. 7 p.m.

White River at Wall 3:30 p.m. 

High School Wrestling TV Time

Sturgis at Spearfish 6:30 p.m.

