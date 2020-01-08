Thursday's Local Schedule

Thursday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

High School Boys Basketball;Time

Edgemont at Crawford, NE;7 p.m.

Timber Lake at Faith;7 p.m.

McIntosh at Harding County;7 p.m.

Oelrichs at Hay Springs, NE;6 p.m.

Custer at Hill City;7:30 p.m.

Bennett County at Hot Springs;6:30 p.m. 

Upton, WY at Lead-Deadwood;7 p.m.

Sundance, WY at Newell;7 p.m.

Pine Ridge at Red Cloud;7 p.m.

Douglas at St. Thomas More;7:30 p.m.

McLaughlin at Stanley Co;6 p.m.

Bison at Takini;6 p.m.

Rapid City Christian at Wall;7 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball;Time

Edgemont at Crawford, NE;5:30 p.m.

Potter County at Dupree;5 p.m.

Lyman at Gregory;5:30 p.m.

McIntosh at Hadring Co.;5:30 p.m.

Oelrichs at Hay Springs, NE;5 p.m.

Lemmon at South Heart, ND;7 p.m.

Custer at Hill City;5:30 p.m.

Bennett County at Hot Springs;6:30 p.m.

Upton, WY Lead-Deadwood;5:30 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Little Wound;5:30 p.m.

White River at Marty;5:30 p.m.

Philip at New Underwood;6 p.m.

McLaughlin at Stalney Co.;5:30 p.m.

Bison at Takini;6 p.m.

Rapid City Christian at Wall;5:30 p.m.

Todd County at Winner;5 p.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

Spearfish at Belle Fourche;tba

Hill City at Belle Fourche;tba

St. Thomas More at Belle Fourche;tba

Spearfish vs. St. Thomas More;tba

Custer vs. Canton (Sioux Falls);6 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News