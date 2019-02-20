Try 1 month for 99¢

High School Boys Basketball Time

Mobridge-Pollock at Chey-Eagle Butte 4:30 p.m. 

Marty at Crazy Horse 4:30 p.m.

Miller at McLaughlin 6 p.m.

Rapid City Central at Spearfish 8 p.m.

Winner at Stanley Co., 7 p.m.

Rapid City Stevens at Sturgis 7 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball Time

Miller at McLaughlin 4:30 p.m.

Rapid City Central at Spearfish 6:30 p.m. 

Winner at Stanley Co. 5:30 p.m. 

Region 8B Tournament

Faith vs. Newell 5:30 p.m.

Timber Lake vs. Dupree 7 p.m.

Region 7B Tournament at Philip

New Underwood vs. Lower Brule 5 p.m.

White River vs. Kadoka Area 7 p.m.

