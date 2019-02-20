All Times Mountain
High School Boys Basketball Time
Mobridge-Pollock at Chey-Eagle Butte 4:30 p.m.
Marty at Crazy Horse 4:30 p.m.
Miller at McLaughlin 6 p.m.
Rapid City Central at Spearfish 8 p.m.
Winner at Stanley Co., 7 p.m.
Rapid City Stevens at Sturgis 7 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball Time
Miller at McLaughlin 4:30 p.m.
Rapid City Central at Spearfish 6:30 p.m.
Winner at Stanley Co. 5:30 p.m.
Region 8B Tournament
Faith vs. Newell 5:30 p.m.
Timber Lake vs. Dupree 7 p.m.
Region 7B Tournament at Philip
New Underwood vs. Lower Brule 5 p.m.
White River vs. Kadoka Area 7 p.m.