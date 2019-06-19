All Times Mountain
American Legion Baseball
Big Stick Tournament (Fitzgerald Stadium)
Post 22 Bullets vs. Gallatin Valley 8 a.m.
Premier West vs. Gallatin Valley 10:30 a.m.
Post 22 Bullets vs. Cody, Wyo. 1 p.m.
Post 320 Shooters vs. Harrisburg 3:30 p.m.
Post 320 Shooters vs. Billings Blue Jays 6 p.m.
Post 22 Expos vs. Billings Blue Jays 8 p.m.
Goldsmith Gallery Tournament (Billings)
Post 320 Stars vs. Idaho Falls 5:30 p.m.
Post 320 Stars vs. Laurel 8 p.m.
Creighton Prep Tournament (Omaha)
Post 22 Hardhats vs. Fort Collins 9:30 a.m.