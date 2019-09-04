{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

High School Boys Golf Time

Rapid City Invite (Meadowbrook) 4 p.m.

Douglas Quad (Prairie Ridge) 4 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis Time

RC Christian vs. St. Thomas More (Parkview) 4 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer Time

Spearfish at Sturgis 4 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer Time

Spearfish at Sturgis 6 p.m.

High School Volleyball Time

Timber Lake at Bison 6 p.m.

Crow Creek at Chey. Eagle Butte 4 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Custer 7 p.m.

Lyman at Gregory 5:30 p.m.

Red Cloud at Hill City 7 p.m. 

Philip at Kadoka Area 6 p.m.

Harding County at Lemmon 5:30 p.m. 

Todd County at Marty 5:30 p.m. 

Faith at McIntosh 4:45 p.m. 

Herreid/Selby Area at McLaughlin 5:30 p.m. 

White River at New Underwood 5 p.m.

Oelrichs at Newell 5 p.m.

St. Francis Indian at Pine Ridge 4:30 p.m. 

Hot Springs at St. Thomas More 7 p.m.

RC Christian at Wall 5:30 p.m. 

Valentine, NE at Winner 4:30 p.m. 

