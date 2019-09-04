All Times Mountain
High School Boys Golf Time
Rapid City Invite (Meadowbrook) 4 p.m.
Douglas Quad (Prairie Ridge) 4 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis Time
RC Christian vs. St. Thomas More (Parkview) 4 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer Time
Spearfish at Sturgis 4 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer Time
Spearfish at Sturgis 6 p.m.
High School Volleyball Time
Timber Lake at Bison 6 p.m.
Crow Creek at Chey. Eagle Butte 4 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Custer 7 p.m.
Lyman at Gregory 5:30 p.m.
Red Cloud at Hill City 7 p.m.
Philip at Kadoka Area 6 p.m.
Harding County at Lemmon 5:30 p.m.
Todd County at Marty 5:30 p.m.
Faith at McIntosh 4:45 p.m.
Herreid/Selby Area at McLaughlin 5:30 p.m.
White River at New Underwood 5 p.m.
Oelrichs at Newell 5 p.m.
St. Francis Indian at Pine Ridge 4:30 p.m.
Hot Springs at St. Thomas More 7 p.m.
RC Christian at Wall 5:30 p.m.
Valentine, NE at Winner 4:30 p.m.