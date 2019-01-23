Try 1 month for 99¢

All Times Mountain

High School Boys Basketball Time

Gregory at Avon 5:15 p.m. 

Harding County at Belle Fourche 7 p.m.

Little Wound at Bennett Co. 5:30 p.m.

Custer at Douglas 7:30 p.m. 

Philip at Dupree 4 p.m.

Crawford, NE at Hot Springs 6:30 p.m. 

Jones County at Kadoka Area 2:30 p.m.

Lemmon at McIntosh 5:30 p.m. 

Lead-Deadwood at Red Cloud  p.m.

Crow Creek at Stanley Co. 3 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Sturgis 7 p.m.

Hill City at Wall 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball Time

White River at Colome 5:30 p.m.

Dakota Oayte Challenge Huron TBA

Custer at Douglas 6 p.m.

New England, ND at Harding Co. 5:30 p.m.

Faith at Herreid/Selby Area 5 p.m.

Lyman at Highmore-Harrold 5:30 p.m.

Jones County at Kadoka Area 2:30 p.m.

Standing Rock, ND at McLaughlin TBA

Hot Springs at RC Christian 5:30 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Red Cloud 5:30 p.m. 

Oelrichs at St. Francis 5:30 p.m.

Crow Creek at Stanley Co. TBA

St. Thomas More at Sturgis 5:30 p.m. 

Pine Ridge at Todd County 5:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling Time

Belle Fourche at Hot Springs 5 p.m.

Custer Triangular 5 p.m.

Spearfish at RC Stevens 7 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Tags