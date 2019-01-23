All Times Mountain
High School Boys Basketball Time
Gregory at Avon 5:15 p.m.
Harding County at Belle Fourche 7 p.m.
Little Wound at Bennett Co. 5:30 p.m.
Custer at Douglas 7:30 p.m.
Philip at Dupree 4 p.m.
Crawford, NE at Hot Springs 6:30 p.m.
Jones County at Kadoka Area 2:30 p.m.
Lemmon at McIntosh 5:30 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Red Cloud p.m.
Crow Creek at Stanley Co. 3 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Sturgis 7 p.m.
Hill City at Wall 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball Time
White River at Colome 5:30 p.m.
Dakota Oayte Challenge Huron TBA
Custer at Douglas 6 p.m.
New England, ND at Harding Co. 5:30 p.m.
Faith at Herreid/Selby Area 5 p.m.
Lyman at Highmore-Harrold 5:30 p.m.
Jones County at Kadoka Area 2:30 p.m.
Standing Rock, ND at McLaughlin TBA
Hot Springs at RC Christian 5:30 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Red Cloud 5:30 p.m.
Oelrichs at St. Francis 5:30 p.m.
Crow Creek at Stanley Co. TBA
St. Thomas More at Sturgis 5:30 p.m.
Pine Ridge at Todd County 5:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling Time
Belle Fourche at Hot Springs 5 p.m.
Custer Triangular 5 p.m.
Spearfish at RC Stevens 7 p.m.