Thursday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
High School Boys Basketball;Time
Rapid City Christian at Alliance, NE;7 p.m.
Spearfish at Custer;8 p.m.
Lemmon at Flasher, ND;7 p.m.
Douglas at Hill City 6:30;p.m.
Edgemont at Hulett, WY;4:30 p.m.
Dupree at Jones County;5 p.m.
Philip at Lead-Deadwood;7 p.m.
Wakpala at McIntosh;4 p.m.
St. Francis Indian at Oelrichs;5:30 p.m.
Harding County at Tiospaye Topa;5:30 p.m. M
Stanley County at White River;5:30 p.m.
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Winner;4 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball;Time
Cody-Kilgore, NE at Bennett Co.;5:30 p.m.
Spearfish at Custer 6:30 p.m.
Sturgis at Douglas;7:30 p.m.
Edgemont at Hulett, WY;4:30 p.m.
Philip Lead-Deadwood;5:30 p.m.
Pine Ridge at Little Wound;4:30 p.m.
Sunshine Bible Academy at Lyman;5:30 p.m.
Wakpala at McIntosh;4 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Red Cloud;7:30 p.m.
Harding County at Tiospaye Tipa;5:30 p.m.
Kadoka Area at Todd County;Mission;5:30 p.m.
Winner Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Winner;4 p.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
RC Stevens at RC Central;7 p.m.
Sturgis at Spearfish;6:30 p.m.
Douglas at Belle Fourche;5:30 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at St. Thomas More;5:30 p.m.
Hill City St. Thomas More; tba