Thursday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

High School Boys Basketball;Time

Rapid City Christian at Alliance, NE;7 p.m.

Spearfish at Custer;8 p.m.

Lemmon at Flasher, ND;7 p.m.

Douglas at Hill City 6:30;p.m.

Edgemont at Hulett, WY;4:30 p.m.

Dupree at Jones County;5 p.m.

Philip at Lead-Deadwood;7 p.m.

Wakpala at McIntosh;4 p.m.

St. Francis Indian at Oelrichs;5:30 p.m.

Harding County at Tiospaye Topa;5:30 p.m. M

Stanley County at White River;5:30 p.m.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Winner;4 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball;Time

Cody-Kilgore, NE at Bennett Co.;5:30 p.m.

Spearfish at Custer 6:30 p.m.

Sturgis at Douglas;7:30 p.m.

Edgemont at Hulett, WY;4:30 p.m.

Philip Lead-Deadwood;5:30 p.m.

Pine Ridge at Little Wound;4:30 p.m.

Sunshine Bible Academy at Lyman;5:30 p.m.

Wakpala at McIntosh;4 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Red Cloud;7:30 p.m.

Harding County at Tiospaye Tipa;5:30 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Todd County;Mission;5:30 p.m.

Winner Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Winner;4 p.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

RC Stevens at RC Central;7 p.m.

Sturgis at Spearfish;6:30 p.m.

Douglas at Belle Fourche;5:30 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at St. Thomas More;5:30 p.m.

Hill City St. Thomas More; tba

