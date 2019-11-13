{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

High School Volleyball Time

Class AA SoDak16

#16 Yankton at #1 Watertown 6 p.m.

#15 Mitchell at #2 SF O'Gorman 6 p.m.

#14 Sturgis at #3 Huron 5 p.m.

#13 Brookings at #4 SF Roosevelt 6 p.m.

#12 Pierre at #5 SF Washington 5 p.m.

#11 RC Central at #6 SF Lincoln 5 p.m.

#10 Brandon Valley at #7 RC Stevens 6 p.m.

#9 Harrisburg at #8 Aberdeen Central 5 p.m.

High School Football Time

State Title Games at Brookings

Class 11A

#5 Canton vs. #4 Lennox 6:15 p.m.

Class 9B

#5 Herreid/Sleby Area vs. #1 Colman-Egan 3:30 p.m.

