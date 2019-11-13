All Times Mountain
High School Volleyball Time
Class AA SoDak16
#16 Yankton at #1 Watertown 6 p.m.
#15 Mitchell at #2 SF O'Gorman 6 p.m.
#14 Sturgis at #3 Huron 5 p.m.
#13 Brookings at #4 SF Roosevelt 6 p.m.
#12 Pierre at #5 SF Washington 5 p.m.
#11 RC Central at #6 SF Lincoln 5 p.m.
#10 Brandon Valley at #7 RC Stevens 6 p.m.
#9 Harrisburg at #8 Aberdeen Central 5 p.m.
High School Football Time
State Title Games at Brookings
Class 11A
#5 Canton vs. #4 Lennox 6:15 p.m.
Class 9B
#5 Herreid/Sleby Area vs. #1 Colman-Egan 3:30 p.m.