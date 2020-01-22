Thursday's Local Schedule

Thursday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

High School Boys Basketball;Time

Lyman at Burke;5:30 p.m.

Newell at Custer;7 p.m.

Kimball/White Lake at Gregory;5:30 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Hill City;7 p.m.

St. Francis Indian at Jones Co.;5:30 p.m.

New Underwood at Oelrichs;7 p.m.

Douglas at Pierre;6 p.m.

Winner at Pine Ridge;7 p.m.

Bennett County at RC Christian;7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball;Time

Douglas at Belle Fourche;7:30 p.m.

Newell at Custer;6 p.m.

Little Moreau Conf. Tourney (Lemmon);tba

New Underwood at Oelrichs;5:30 p.m.

Wall at Philip;6 p.m.

Winner at Pine Ridge;5:30 p.m.

Bennett County at RC Christian;6 p.m.

Chey.-Eagle Butte at Stand. Rock/Selfridge;4 p.m.

Gregory at White River;5:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

Custer at RC Stevens;7 p.m.

Sturgis at Campbell Co.;6 p.m.

Sturgis at Thunder Basin;7:30 p.m.

Hot Springs at Lead-Deadwood Tri;5 p.m.

Spearfish at Lead-Deadwood Tri;5 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Lead-Deadwood Tri;5 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Douglas Quad;5 p.m.

Hill City at Douglas Quad;5 p.m.

Red Cloud at Douglas Quad;5 p.m.

Douglas at Douglas Quad;5 p.m.

