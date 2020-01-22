Thursday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
High School Boys Basketball;Time
Lyman at Burke;5:30 p.m.
Newell at Custer;7 p.m.
Kimball/White Lake at Gregory;5:30 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Hill City;7 p.m.
St. Francis Indian at Jones Co.;5:30 p.m.
New Underwood at Oelrichs;7 p.m.
Douglas at Pierre;6 p.m.
Winner at Pine Ridge;7 p.m.
Bennett County at RC Christian;7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball;Time
Douglas at Belle Fourche;7:30 p.m.
Newell at Custer;6 p.m.
Little Moreau Conf. Tourney (Lemmon);tba
New Underwood at Oelrichs;5:30 p.m.
Wall at Philip;6 p.m.
Winner at Pine Ridge;5:30 p.m.
Bennett County at RC Christian;6 p.m.
Chey.-Eagle Butte at Stand. Rock/Selfridge;4 p.m.
Gregory at White River;5:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
Custer at RC Stevens;7 p.m.
Sturgis at Campbell Co.;6 p.m.
Sturgis at Thunder Basin;7:30 p.m.
Hot Springs at Lead-Deadwood Tri;5 p.m.
Spearfish at Lead-Deadwood Tri;5 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Lead-Deadwood Tri;5 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Douglas Quad;5 p.m.
Hill City at Douglas Quad;5 p.m.
Red Cloud at Douglas Quad;5 p.m.
Douglas at Douglas Quad;5 p.m.