All Times Mountain
High School Girls Tennis Time
State AA Tournament (Sioux Falls) 8 a.m.
High School Volleyball Time
Harding County at Baker, MT 5:30 p.m.
Belle Fourche Douglas at Belle Fourche 7 p.m.
McLaughlin at Bison 5 p.m.
McIntosh at Chey. Eagle Butte 5:30 p.m.
Wall at Custer 6 p.m.
Sioux County, NE at Edgemont p.m.
Philip at Faith 5 p.m.
Bennett County at Gordon-Rushville, NE 6 p.m.
Platte-Geddes at Gregory 5:30 p.m.
Dupree at Jones Co. 5:30 p.m.
New Underwood at Lemmon 5:30 p.m.
Hill City at RC Christian 7 p.m.
Little Wound at St. Francis 4:30 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at St. Thomas More 7 p.m.
Red Cloud at Sturgis 7 p.m.
White River at Winner 5:30 p.m.