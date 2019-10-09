{{featured_button_text}}

High School Girls Tennis Time

State AA Tournament (Sioux Falls) 8 a.m.

High School Volleyball Time

Harding County at Baker, MT 5:30 p.m. 

Belle Fourche Douglas at Belle Fourche 7 p.m.

McLaughlin at Bison 5 p.m.

McIntosh at Chey. Eagle Butte 5:30 p.m.

Wall at Custer 6 p.m.

Sioux County, NE at Edgemont  p.m.

Philip at Faith 5 p.m.

Bennett County at Gordon-Rushville, NE 6 p.m.

Platte-Geddes at Gregory 5:30 p.m.

Dupree at Jones Co. 5:30 p.m.

New Underwood at Lemmon 5:30 p.m. 

Hill City at RC Christian 7 p.m.

Little Wound at St. Francis 4:30 p.m. 

Lead-Deadwood at St. Thomas More 7 p.m.

 Red Cloud at Sturgis 7 p.m.

White River at Winner 5:30 p.m. 

