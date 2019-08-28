{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

High School Boys Golf Time

Douglas Invitational 9 a.m.

High School Girls Soccer Time

RC Central at Douglas/RC Christian 4 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer Time

RC Central at Douglas/RC Christian 6 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis Time

Rapid City Invitational

RC Stevens vs. RC Central 4 p.m.

RC Stevens vs. Mitchell 6:30 p.m.

St. Thomas More vs. Spearfish 2 p.m.

St.Thomas More vs. Brandon Valley 5 p.m.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

RC Christian vs. Mitchell 4 p.m.

High School Volleyball Time

Valentine, NE at Bennett Co. 4:30 p.m.

Martin 4:30 p.m. MT

Burke at Colome 5:30 p.m. MT

Philip at Dupree 5 p.m.

Lemmon at Faith 5 p.m.

Gregory Kimball/White Lake 5:30 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Little Wound 6 p.m.

Hot Springs at Sturgis 7 p.m.

Harding County at Timber Lake 5:30 p.m. 

Miller at Winner 5:30 p.m. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags