All Times Mountain
High School Cross Country Time
Custer Invitational 2 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis Time
St. Thomas More at Spearfish 4 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer Time
Sturgis at Belle Fourche 6 p.m.
Spearfish at Douglas/RC Christian 4 p.m.
Rapid City Central at St. Thomas More 5 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer Time
Sturgis at Belle Fourche 4 p.m.
Spearfish at Douglas/RC Christian 6 p.m.
Rapid City Central at St. Thomas More 5 p.m.
High School Volleyball Time
Oelrichs at Crazy Horse 4 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Hot Springs 7 p.m.
Faith at Kadoka Area 6 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Winner at Kimball/White Lake 5:30 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Lead-Deadwood 7 p.m.
Todd County at Little Wound 4:30 p.m.
Sully Buttes Pat Lyman 5:30 p.m.
Harding County at Philip TBA
McLaughlin at Potter County 5:30 p.m.
Douglas at Spearfish 7 p.m.
Jones County at Stanley County 6:30 p.m.
Gregory at Stuart, NE 4 p.m.
Hill City at Sturgis 7 p.m.
Dupree at Timber Lake 6:30 p.m.
McIntosh at Wakpala 5 p.m.
Rapid City Christian at White River 5 p.m.
High School Softball Time
Gillette at RC Central 5:30 p.m.
Gillette at RC Stevens 7 p.m.