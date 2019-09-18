{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

High School Cross Country Time

Custer Invitational 2 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis Time

St. Thomas More at Spearfish 4 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer Time

Sturgis at Belle Fourche 6 p.m.

Spearfish at Douglas/RC Christian 4 p.m. 

Rapid City Central at St. Thomas More 5 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer Time

Sturgis at Belle Fourche 4 p.m.

Spearfish at Douglas/RC Christian 6 p.m. 

Rapid City Central at St. Thomas More 5 p.m.

High School Volleyball Time

Oelrichs at Crazy Horse 4 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Hot Springs 7 p.m.

Faith at Kadoka Area 6 p.m.

Winner at Kimball/White Lake 5:30 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Lead-Deadwood 7 p.m.

Todd County at Little Wound 4:30 p.m.

Sully Buttes Pat Lyman 5:30 p.m.

Harding County at Philip TBA

McLaughlin at Potter County 5:30 p.m.

Douglas at Spearfish 7 p.m.

Jones County at Stanley County 6:30 p.m.

Gregory at Stuart, NE 4 p.m.

Hill City at Sturgis 7 p.m.

Dupree at Timber Lake 6:30 p.m.

McIntosh at Wakpala 5 p.m.

Rapid City Christian at White River 5 p.m.

High School Softball Time

Gillette at RC Central 5:30 p.m.

Gillette at RC Stevens 7 p.m.

