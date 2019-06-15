BELLE FOURCHE — The first two rounds of the South Dakota State Finals rodeo on Thursday and Friday saw a number of familiar names move to the top of event leaderboards. In Saturday’s finale, the championship short-go, they proved they belonged there as nine of the 10 event-leaders solidified their spot at the top gold-buckle winning performances.
Wyatt Tibbitts provided credence to the cream-rising-to-the-top phenomenon as the Hot Springs junior came into the final having placed first and third in the earlier long rounds, and capped off his steer wrestling runs with the top bulldogging effort of the short-go, a 6.50-second effort.
“I’m very proud of how I handled myself this week,” Tibbitts said of an effort that punched his ticket to his first National High School Finals Rodeo. “I never wanted to steer wrestle in high school, believe it or not, though my dad had done it in high school and after. But one night one of my mentors, Paul Tierney (a world champion tie-down roper), had me wrestle some steers and here I am, I guess. I credit that to working on my mental game. I was wondering why I wasn’t winning, but finally I told myself I was going to do whatever it took and to be here now is a great feeling.”
Tayla Thorstenson, a Dupree senior, did likewise in breakaway roping, carrying the event lead into the championship round, and then turning in the quickest run of the day (3.07-seconds) in the Roundup Rodeo Grounds.
“The main thing I did this week was just to try and beat myself each time and not worry about what was the top time. Just go out there and catch every calf and keep myself in the average,” said Thorstenson, who will be making her first-ever National Finals Rodeo appearance as well. “After everybody struggled, I knew I just had to go out there and catch my calf and I would be okay.”
Nor did a little moral support from dad hurt either.
“I saw my dad there and he’s been behind me in every run and he told me I could do it and that was the key for me," she said.
In another tribute fitting for a Father’s Day weekend, Rapid City Christian senior Tanner Fite thanked his dad for turning him into a state tie-down roping champion and a two-time National Finals qualifier.
“My dad pretty much taught me everything about calf roping and roping in general,” Fite said. “I started doing it when I was young. My parents brought me up on it and I’ve been doing it my whole life. I just tried to go out and make the best of it with every calf I had and just try to be consistent with all of my runs.”
Fite did exactly that with runs of 10.660-seconds (third in the first go), 10.070 (second in the second round) and 11.87 (third in short-go).
You have free articles remaining.
Other familiar names who maintained their spot at the top of the event leaderboard and claimed gold buckles on Saturday included Jhett Knight of Rushville (Nebraska and Red Cloud High School) in bareback, McKenzy Miller of Faith in goat tying, Wacey Brown of Sturgis in barrel racing and the team roping duo of Rio Nutter (Rapid City) and Bodie Mattson (Sturgis).
And, of course, saddle bronc national champion Cash Wilson, who will defend his title in Rock Spring in July having earned a third consecutive South Dakota saddle bronc championship.
“It was a nice horse, a nice hopper, and a good horse to have in the short round. Not too rank and a nice horse to finish up with,” Wilson said of an easy lift and charge 65-point bronc ride, second in the short-go behind Clint Donaldson of Sturgis (70). “Like everyone else, all of us look up to the pro rodeo guys like JJ (Elshere) and Louie (Brunson) and Jade (Blackwell). They are good role models who are always willing to help me out.”
Not all of Saturday’s winners are as yet household names though that may soon change.
Jack Rodenbaugh, a 15-year-old New Underwood high school freshman, won the bull riding event in impressive fashion, covering all three of his bulls in the process including a 62-point trip on Saturday to place third behind short-go winner Riley Shippy of Colome (69) and Jestyn Woodward of Custer (65).
Rodenbaugh also gave a shout-out to his father though admitting that a challenge from a friend might have played a role.
“My dad rodeoed and that kind of got me into it, and then one of my friends started riding bulls, and I told myself that if he could do it, I could, too,” Rodenbaugh said. “You have to keep your mind out of the negativity and just focus on the moment and riding your bull. Trust your practice since you won’t know some bulls and have to react.”
In one of the few events in which an event leader fell by the wayside, Belle Fourche sophomore Shyanne Howell claimed the title in pole bending with the best spin through the poles (20.578).
“In the first weekend of regionals, I knocked over two poles so I didn’t have any points coming into Dupree (second northwest region rodeo) and then I won both there and got 20 points and kind of set myself up for state,” Howell said. “I just had to not knock over any poles and I knew my horse (Smokey) would take care of it.”
For the event winners and the top four placers in each rodeo event, the next stop is the National High School Finals Rodeo in Rock Springs, Wyo. in July (14-20).