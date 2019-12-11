LAS VEGAS – This is a habit tie-down roper Ty Harris doesn’t want to break.
The San Angelo, Texas, cowboy won his second consecutive round of the 2019 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, clocking a 7.1-second time in Round 6 before 16,755 at the Thomas & Mack Center, Tuesday night.
“I had a great calf and got a really good start on the horse I’m riding (Iron),” Harris said. “That calf was unbelievable, probably the best one in the pen tonight. I was excited to have him, and it came together pretty good.”
Harris changed to Iron before Round 5, and his fortunes changed with the switch.
“I felt with everything going on, I felt more confidence with Iron this week,” Harris said. “It worked out good on him, and I decided to stay on him.”
Harris, 21, finished 20th in the 2018 PRCA | RAM World Standings with $62,752. Through six rounds of the Wrangler NFR, Harris is second in the world standings with $173,438. He has earned $75,788 in Las Vegas.
Waguespack snares second round win of 2019 Wrangler NFR
Steer wrestler Tyler Waguespack keeps rolling. The Gonzales, La., cowboy added his second round win of the 2019 Wrangler NFR, winning Round 6 with a 3.8-second run.
Waguespack also won Round 2 with a 3.6-second run. He has earned $80,795 at the Wrangler NFR, the most of any steer wrestler. He moved into the lead in the PRCA | RAM World Standings with $177,925.
Waguespack won world championships in 2016 and 2018, adding Wrangler NFR average titles both those years.
“Bridger Chambers ran my steer in Round 3, and he made a really good run and was 4.3 and placed in the round on him,” Waguespack said. “So I talked to Bridger a little bit before tonight’s performance, and it helped me get a little bit of a game plan on what I needed to do on that steer. I was glad we were able to make a good run.”
Dawson Hay captures saddle bronc riding title in Round 6
Dawson Hay, of Wildwood, Alberta, made his Wrangler NFR debut even more memorable by winning Round 6 with an 88.5-point ride on Mo Betta Rodeo’s Sue City Sue.
Hay is the son of 20-time NFR qualifier Rod Hay, so getting a Wrangler NFR round win was extra special.
“I’ve dreamed of this day since I was just a little kid, watching my dad get presented his (go-round) buckles and going on the stage with him,” Dawson said. “It’s a dream come true, and I can’t even put words to it. I don’t know if it’s sunk in yet. I won the Cody (Wyo.) Stampede earlier this year and was 89-and-a-half. It’s an amazing horse. If you could have one like that at every rodeo, you’d be a rich son-of-a-gun.”
Zeke Thurston also won Round 1 on Mo Betta Rodeo’s Sue City Sue after an 88-point ride.
Campbell’s 92.5-point ride wins bull riding
Boudreaux Campbell came into the 2019 Wrangler NFR all business, and it’s paying off.
Campbell placed second in Round 1 and third in Rounds 2 and 4.
You have free articles remaining.
On Tuesday night, he snared the Round 6 victory with a 92.5-point ride on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Priefert’s Tequila Worm.
“I knew I had the bull to win it on and then I just went from there,” Campbell said. “He tried to buck me off right out (of the chute), but I kept going to him.
“This was my first time riding him, but I had seen him all year long. My friend Billy Jones hauls him for Pete Carr, and I can always expect a good one from Billy Jones. Tequila Worm’s been around a long time and that was exactly like him tonight.”
Trio of bareback riders share Round 6 win
It was crowded at the top of Round 6 in bareback riding.
Clayton Biglow (88.5 points on Pickett Pro Rodeo’s Freckled Frog), Caleb Bennett (88.5 points on Calgary Stampede’s You See Me) and Tilden Hooper (88.5 points on Cervi Championship RodeoHouston’s Ain’t No Angel) split the win.
They each earned $20,872.
This was Biglow’s second round win at this year’s Wrangler NFR as he also took home the title in Round 5 with a 92.5-point ride on Pickett Pro Rodeo’s Scarlett Belle to win the round.
“This never gets old,” Biglow said. “The ride was really good. That horse was awesome. I’ve been wanting to get on her forever, and I was tickled to death to have her. My confidence is great. I’m feeling good and I’m ready for four more.”
Biglow is first in the PRCA | RAM World Standings with $266,554. He has earned $84,603 at the Wrangler NFR, the most of any bareback rider.
Barrel racer Amberleigh Moore wins again at Wrangler NFR
Amberleigh Moore won her second round at this year’s Wrangler NFR with a 13.55-second run, the fastest of the rodeo. Moore also won Round 3 with a 13.62 run.
“Tonight, she was in a mood,” Moore said. “She was in a girl mood and had some attitude, so I wasn’t sure what I was going to get. She came in and just cranked one out. She was cranky, and we were giving her treats and bribing her before we ran. That’s how moody she was, and she’s never in a mood like that.”
Moore moved up to second in the world standings – with $207,982. Hailey Kinsel is leading the barrel racing world standings with $210,482.
“After tipping two barrels the first night, it’s just one run at a time. It’s just go in, go after the day money, see what we can get done and let the cards fall where they are in Round 10.”
Stetson Wright holds slim lead in all-around standings
Rookie Stetson Wright still leads the all-around race in the 2019 PRCA | RAM World Standings with $245,461.
He has a $2,174 lead over reigning world champion team roping header Clay Smith. Tuf Cooper, the 2017 all-around champ, is third in the standings with $206,986. Wright, who is third in the bull riding world standings, is trying to become the first roughstock rider to win the all-around crown since ProRodeo Hall of Famer Ty Murray in 1998.