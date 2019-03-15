The White River boys basketball team bounced back from a loss in the first round of the Class B state basketball tournament in Aberdeen as it took an early lead over Jones County and never looked back on its way to earning a spot in the consolation title game
The Tigers jumped ahead early, taking a 20-13 into the second quarter.
In the second quarter, Jones County continued to extend its lead as it outscored the Coyotes 17-14 for a 37-27 advantage at the half.
Jones County cut into the Tiger lead in the third and only trailed by eight at 49-41 at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
Despite the Coyotes making a push in the third, White River regained the momentum in the fourth and outscored Jones County 29-15 to put the game away.
Nick Sayler led the way for the Tigers with 17 points, while Izaiah Sorace and Tyson Iyotte added 15 points.
Luke Wells finished the game with 14 points and 10 rebounds for White River.
Alec Whitney paced the Coyotes with 16 point and 10 rebounds, Austin Olson added 14 points and Morgan Fedderen finished with 13.
White River (22-3) will play Sully Buttes for the consolation title today at 12:45 p.m., while Jones County (19-4) takes on Timber Lake for seventh place at 11 a.m.
DE SMET 70, VIBORG/HURLEY 48: De Smet punched its ticket to the Class B state title game as it ran past Viborg/Hurley in the championship semifinals.
Kalen Garry led the Bulldogs (23-2) with 27 points and 11 rebounds; Trevin Holland added 20 points and Rett Osthus finished with 10 points.
Brodee Sherman paced the Cougars with 18 points, while Chase mason added nine.
CLARK/WILLOW LAKE 56, BRIDGEWATER-EMERY 55: The Cyclones held off a late Husky surge to earn a berth in the Class B state championship game.
Jacob Prouty led Clark/Willow Lake (22-2) with 37 points, while Micah Burke added 12 points and led the team in rebounds with 16.
Sawyer Schulz paced Bridgewater-Emery (21-4) with 25 points and 12 rebounds, followed by Jamin Arend, who had 13 points.
SULLY BUTTES 54, TIMBER LAKE 50: Nick Wittler scored 38 points to lead Sully Buttes to a win over Timber Lake in a consolation semifinal matchup.
Cameron Ogle chipped in with 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Chargers (20-4).
Brayden PayPay paced the Panthers (18-4) with 18 points, while Tucker Kraft finished with 16 points.
Class AA
Boys
SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT 68, HURON 52: Led by four double figure scorers, the Rough Riders dropped Huron in a Class AA semifinal game in Rapid City on Friday.
Tyler Feldkamp led Roosevelt (14-9) with 17 points, followed by Carson Devericks with 15 points, Tucker West added 13 points and Adam Kusler finished with 11.
Huron (12-11) was led by Nathan Boehrns, who had 17 points, and Kobe Busch, who finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds
Girls
SIOUX FALLS O’GORMAN 61, BROOKINGS 41: Top seeded Sioux Falls O’Gorman bounced back from a first round loss as it cruised past Brookings.
Emma Ronsiek led the way for the Knights (19-4) with 24 points and eight boards, while Courtney Baruth finished with 11 points.
The Bobcats, 15-6, were led by Michaela Jewett’s 21 points and six rebounds.