New Underwood pulled out all of the stops but the Tigers fell just short in a 20-14 loss to Timber Lake Friday night in 9-man football in New Underwood.

"We had a few mental letdowns," New Underwood coach Brady Carmichael said. "In a game like this, the team with the most mistakes usually loses."

The Tigers trailed 8-0 at the half, but Grant Madsen returned the opening kickoff of the second half for a score. Madsen is an upback and when the kick came to him, he found a crease and sprinted the rest of the way for the score. The two-point try failed leaving the Panthers on top 8-6.

Timber Lake had a drive going later in the third quarter, but Dusty Merchen made a leaping interception at the New Underwood 24. A couple of plays into the drive, New Underwood faced a third down, that's when quarterback Emmitt Richter found Coy Anderson on a seam route down the middle. Anderson's defender fell down and the junior sprinted the rest of the 75-yards for the go-ahead touchdown. A Richter pass to Merchen added two more points and the Tigers led 14-8 as time expired in the third.

Isaac Kraft found the corner on the next Panther drive and scampered 50-yards for a score. The 2-point run was short and the two teams were tied with 8:53 to play.

After the Tigers turned the ball over on downs, Hank Kraft found the end zone for Timber Lake to give the Panthers a 20-14 lead with 5:05 left in the game. The extra point failed again giving the Tigers hope for a comeback win.

An interception stopped the next Tiger drive and after New Underwood got the ball back there was only 1:45 left on the board. On first down, the Tigers went for a double reverse flea-flicker that ended in a long pass that sailed just over the hands of the receiver. A couple more incomplete passes saw the final seconds tick away and left New Underwood on the wrong side of a 20-14 decision.

"When we go to film, we will see where we got out of position," Carmichael said. "If we conquer those things, it's a different ball game."

The loss dropped New Underwood to 4-2 with a tough road game at Lyman next Friday. Timber Lake improved to 5-1 and stay on the road with a trip to Bison next week.

"Lyman is a tough team," Carmichael said. "They always run the ball hard. We have a long road trip to get there. It is always a tough game, but we'll be ready."

