Tigers lock down Scotties on way to 7B win

There’s an old basketball adage that says when the basketball isn’t going through the hoop then play defense.
New Underwood took that approach to heart, using its superior size and a stifling zone defense to upend Philip 53-18 in the second round of the Region 7B girls basketball playoffs Thursday on the Tigers’ home floor.
The win lifts New Underwood into the 7B semifinals, where the Tigers will play Wall for a spot in the SoDak 16. The Eagles downed Kadoka Area 61-53 to advance to Saturday’s semifinal game.
“Our mentality is whoever we play, it’s the best team we’ve played all year. That’s the one game at a time mentality,” said New Underwood coach Dallas Richter. “When you’re the No. 1 seed, teams are going to come to play. We’ve got a target on our backs.”
Despite a slow start on the offensive end, New Underwood’s defense and rebounding came to the rescue Thursday.
The Tigers lurched out to a 20-7 lead by halftime, despite making just 7 of 31 field goal attempts. Even though New Underwood was struggling to get the ball to fall, the Tigers forced the Scotties into 11 turnovers and pulled down 12 offensive rebounds in the first half to control ball possession.
“We pretty much work hard and take away as much as we can,” said New Underwood’s Holliday Thorton of her team’s defense. “We just try and go out there and do what we do well.”
Philip went 0 for 14 from the field over the opening two quarters of the game. The Scotties hit 7 of 12 free throws to hang around.
“We had a lot of open looks,” Philip coach Colt Fitzgerald said. “We just shot terrible. I was happy with the shots we were getting. We just couldn’t buy a bucket.”
When New Underwood started hitting from 3-point territory, the Scotties were in deep trouble.
Thorton hit a 3-pointer 30 seconds into the third quarter to start her team on what ended up as a 21-point period. Chloe Miller also hit from beyond the 3-point arc and Thorton canned another 3, forcing the Scotties to pay more attention to the 3-point arc.
Long-range shooting pulled Philip’s zone defense out of the lane, which allowed 6-foot-1 Avery Heinert and 6-foot Cerington Jones to go to work inside. Heinert posted up to score three short jump shots on her way to totaling 11 points. Jones scored two baskets, one off an offensive rebound and the second in transition after the Tigers forced the Scotties into a turnover and finished with 10 points for the game.
“I was talking with my coach (Tiger assistant Taylor Molstad) and she said, as long as I get it in my hand to just focus on my shot,” said Thorton, who hit six 3-pointers on her way to scoring 18 points.
“They’ve got Cerington and Avery, but I tell you what, the Thorton girl killed us from the 3-point line,” Fitzgerald said.
The visiting Scotties didn’t make a field goal over the first two-plus quarters of the game and made only 4 of 27 field goal attempts overall.
Richter expects a tough test when Wall comes to town Saturday to play to the Region 7B semifinal game. The Tigers edged the Eagles 34-32 on Jan. 25.
“The composure this team has is impressive,” Richter said. “In games this year that were tight, there was a calmness in their eyes as the games got closer. A lot of those games we pulled out wins. It’s a credit to our girls.”
The game between the Tigers (16-4) and Eagles (12-9) tips off at 3 p.m. at New Underwood.