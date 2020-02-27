Tigers lock down Scotties on way to 7B win

Philip went 0 for 14 from the field over the opening two quarters of the game. The Scotties hit 7 of 12 free throws to hang around.

“We had a lot of open looks,” Philip coach Colt Fitzgerald said. “We just shot terrible. I was happy with the shots we were getting. We just couldn’t buy a bucket.”

When New Underwood started hitting from 3-point territory, the Scotties were in deep trouble.

Thorton hit a 3-pointer 30 seconds into the third quarter to start her team on what ended up as a 21-point period. Chloe Miller also hit from beyond the 3-point arc and Thorton canned another 3, forcing the Scotties to pay more attention to the 3-point arc.

Long-range shooting pulled Philip’s zone defense out of the lane, which allowed 6-foot-1 Avery Heinert and 6-foot Cerington Jones to go to work inside. Heinert posted up to score three short jump shots on her way to totaling 11 points. Jones scored two baskets, one off an offensive rebound and the second in transition after the Tigers forced the Scotties into a turnover and finished with 10 points for the game.

“I was talking with my coach (Tiger assistant Taylor Molstad) and she said, as long as I get it in my hand to just focus on my shot,” said Thorton, who hit six 3-pointers on her way to scoring 18 points.