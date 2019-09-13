The little things haunted Douglas during its 30-0 loss to Huron on Friday night at Dave Brodie Field.
A player not lining up in the right spot, a wrong step taken that resulted in a missed block, rolling out but getting a block to seal the edge and penalties that put the Patriots behind the chains. Add them all up, and it all adds up to a lesson that leads to team growth, hopes Douglas coach Dan Maciejczak.
“It’s just individual efforts that become team problems would be the best way to describe it,” Douglas coach Dan Maciejczak said. “We’re going to get it figured out because I believe we have a good football team. We just got to keep working.”
Huron quarterback Cade McNeil hooked up with receiver Cooper Fryberger for three touchdown passes and running back Tyson Lien scored on a 22-yard TD run to spark a Tiger offense that unofficially outgained Douglas in total yards 280 to 61.
“Overall, I’m proud of our effort on both sides of the ball,” Huron coach Scott Spanton said. “Anytime you can come away with a shutout, you’re proud of that effort. We still have a long ways to go on offense, cleaning some things up, just some terminology and alignments.”
With Douglas stacking the box on defense, the Tigers looked to throw the ball a little and run wide to try and stretch the Patriots and get out wide. McNeil capped a 12-play, 72-yard drive with 22-yard scoring toss to Fryberger on the opening drive of the game.
You have free articles remaining.
Huron then turned a turnover into quick points. Ryan Janes reeled in a pass that bounced off the helmet of Kalen Steczkowski to put the Tigers on offense at the Douglas 22-yard line. Lien, who carried 10 times for 76 yards, weaved his way to paydirt on Huron’s first play from scrimmage to put his team up 13-0.
The Tigers struck quickly midway through the second quarter after taking possession near midfield. McNeil and Fryberger hooked up again, this time for a 54-yard TD.
Fryberger scored again at the 6:23 mark of the third quarter to push Huron up 27-0. Spencer Hershman booted a 35-yard field goal with 6:15 remaining to close scoring.
“Our kids aren’t hanging their heads,” Maciejczak said. “They’re just trying to find answers, and so are we, as a coaching staff. We just have to keep working hard.”
Douglas (0-3) travels to Sturgis next Friday to play the Scoopers (0-3). Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Woodle Field. Huron (2-1) is on the road next week, facing Canton.