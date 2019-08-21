A cavalcade of champions, world, event and high school were on display in Wednesday’s opening performance of the 2019 Range Days PRCA Rodeo in the Central State Fair Grandstand Arena.
The gold buckle winners didn’t disappoint.
In the bareback riding, the opening event of the night, three-time defending world champion Tim O’Connell shared the top spot on the leaderboard with nine-time NFR qualifier and 2018 Range Days champion Steven Dent with an 83.5-point ride in a field that included two-time Range Days winner Ty Breuer (2015-16).
And Rapid City’s own Shane O’Connell, a former high school national champion and 2018 NFR qualifier, was on hand to add a bit of local color to the proceedings.
Tim O’Connell came into Rapid City riding a wave of recent success that has moved the 27-year-old world champion into the top 15 in PRCA standings, a remarkable accomplishment considering O’Connell was laid up with an injury suffered at the 2018 NFR for six months and didn’t compete until late June. .
Despite the 83.5 trip aboard Harper and Morgan Rodeo’s Grip it ‘Rip It, O’Connell was displeased with the ride. Not with his mount’s effort, but with his own.
“I made mistakes at the beginning of that ride that cost me from making that horse better,” O’Connell said. “It’s all on me. I could have made that horse three points better, but I didn’t do my job the first second and a half.”
Nonetheless, a solid 85.5 ride in Kennewick, Wash., on Tuesday night has the defending world champion convinced that a four-peat as bareback world champion is definitely in the cards.
“There was no doubt in my mind that I would qualify for the NFR despite the late start and end up being the world champion again this year,” O’Connell said. “It will be a little different scenario this year from what I’m used to going into the NFR with a big lead. This year I didn’t get started until late June, and basically I have a brand-new shoulder from the injury, so I’ve had to tweak my style a little bit, and it’s been a learning curve but I’m improving every time out.”
Travel partner, Shane O’Connell, turned in a solid 81.5 ride though only the fourth best of the opening performance leaving a ton of work remaining in the next five weeks to earn the Rapid City Central grad a return trip to Las Vegas in December.
“It seems like it’s been hit and miss for me all year,” said Shane O’Connell, currently 32nd in PRCA world standings. “When I draw a good horse, I make them pay, and I have a little time left to make the NFR, and I’m going to give it everything I’ve got.”
Another competitor with championship credentials, Spearfish grad Rickie Engesser, a multiple South Dakota high school gold buckle winner, highlighted the inaugural appearance of Women’s Professional Rodeo Association breakaway roping at the Range Days Rodeo with a 2.4-second loop to grab a share of the lead with Pryor, Mont., cowgirl Sarah Verheist.
“It was a good feeling, that’s for sure. I’ve spent a lot of time this summer in the pros with breakaway and barrel racing and getting one caught before I head off to school is definitely reassuring,” said Engesser, who will be finishing up her college rodeo career at Tarleton State University in Texas this fall. “It’s been a good summer. I haven’t done as well as I would have liked in the pros, but I’ve done okay in amateur rodeos, so it’s been a good summer.”
And former college national champion, Cameron Moorman, completed the night of highly pedigreed winners as the Glen Ullin, N.D., steer wrestler bulldogged his steer in 3.8 seconds, a performance that followed up a 3.9 second winning effort in Kennewick the previous night.
“It’s that time of year when you have to take advantage of what they give you,” Moorman said. “I got a great start and Taz Olson (Buffalo) was hazing for me and did a great job, and I had a good steer drawn and I was able to get him laid over fast enough.”
Other winners in the Wednesday’s opening performance included: Brady Hill (Onida) in saddle bronc (80.5 points), Ty Hedrick, (Jackson, Mont.) in tie-down roping (9.8-seconds), Tillar Murray (Ft. Worth, Texas) in barrel racing (17.46 seconds), Cameron Albert Entze (Golden Valley, N.D.) in bull riding (74 points) and Cameron Irwin (Buffalo, Wyo.) and Rory Brown (Edgemont) in team roping (5.8-seconds).
Rodeo action continues tonight at the Central State Fairgrounds with the Xtreme Saddle Bronc Finals (7 p.m.).