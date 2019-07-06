A trio of rodeo competitors came into Belle Fourche hotter than the proverbial Fourth of July firecracker, having cashed big paychecks earlier in the week.
Faith's Cole Elshere earned saddle bronc titles in Killdeer and Mandan, N.D., over the Fourth of July, and three-time world champion Tim O’Connell did likewise in his specialty.
And perhaps nobody has cashing Cowboy Christmas checks quite like 19-year-old Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah. The multi-event competitor and son of two-time saddle bronc world champion Cody Wright, won the all-around at the Cody (Wyo.) Stampede, highlighted by a second in bull riding, was second at Red Lodge (Mont.) in saddle bronc, and currently the bull riding fields in St. Paul (Ore.) and West Jordan (Utah).
On Thursday night, only O’Connell, the reigning world champion, was able to handle the very muddy Roundup Rodeo Grounds track turning in an 86-point ride aboard Fettig Pro Rodeo's Colorado Bulldog, the best of the night. He is currently second overall behind the 87-point effort posted by North Dakota's Nate McFadden on Thursday night.
O’Connell is just two weeks into a return to action after being sidelined six months with a rotator cuff injury suffered at the 2018 NFR in December. His comeback is off to an impressive start.
“I’ve been blessed. I’ve had a great draw this week and the horse today is a stud horse that I matched up last year in San Antone, and I was tickled to see my name next to him,” O’Connell said. “He’s as honest as you can ask for and lets a guy show off. It’s muddy out there today, six inches deep, and he actually bucked a little harder than I expected and gave me every opportunity in the world to showcase my talent.”
The bareback event featured double-barreled O’Connell action as Rapid City’s Shane O’Connell (no relation), a 2018 NFR qualifier, was out as well, though the former Central athlete drew a bronc that struggled in the mud and did more circling than bucking.
Though Wright came up empty in a two-event appearance turning in a 74-point ride in saddle bronc and exiting early in bull riding, older brother Ryder Wright, currently ranked No. 1 in PRCA world standings, kept the family name in good standing posting the best saddle bronc ride of the evening, an 85-point effort that placed him third in the overall Black Hills Roundup standings.
“The horse stalled there in the chute and kind of left me there with it hard to get started, but it felt good once I started rolling,” said Wright, the 2017 world champion. “I’m just glad it wasn’t raining tonight. I don’t mind the mud other than the mess I will have to clean up tomorrow. And I’m healthy enough to get on to the next one tomorrow.”
Elshere had the misfortune of drawing a non-performing bronc in his first saddle bronc trip, thereby earning a re-ride, though the second animal was a bit short of sensational as well resulting in a 77-point score.
The extremely muddy conditions in the arena has created sometime difficult conditions for the timed event contestants particularly in steer wrestling. Bracing to turn a steer after a head catch in six-inch deep mud, and then bulldogging the critter to the ground nearly always assures a full body mud bath.
Despite that, Joe King, a Canadian man making his first trip south of the border during the busy Fourth of July schedule, recorded a solid 5.4 second bulldogging effort, the best of the night and third in the overall standings.
“I didn’t think the ground was that bad, surprisingly, though it is just a little bit wet,” King said with a smile. “I’m glad I came here. This is a great rodeo and I’ve never been here before, and this is my first time coming south for the Fourth of July rodeos. I just wanted to see a nice little start and ride out there in the mud, and it worked out. The steer left off a little bit and took the throw so I was happy.”
Champions are crowned on Saturday as rodeo concludes with a 7 p.m. performance.