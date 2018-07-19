The Timberline and Canyon Lake All-Stars are well aware of their opponents without knowing much about them.
And that's the way they like it.
After coming out of the West River Sub-District Little League tournaments, both coaching staffs are still just all about their own teams.
Canyon Lake will open the State District Tournament today at Timberline against defending state champion Sioux Falls at 4:30 p.m., and Timberline will host the new 1-90 League All-Stars at 7 p.m.
"We don't know a whole lot about them. All I know is Timberline," Timberline manager Bryan Olmsted said. "We're going to prepare Timberline the best that we can, and hopefully we come in and take care of business."
Canyon Lake not only takes on the defending champs, but a team that went all of the way to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania last season.
"My philosophy from when I started coaching baseball is I don't care about other teams; I can't control them, I don't know what they have. It's what I have with my team and what they can do," said Canyon Lake manager Bill Holec. "If we play well, then we have a shot. I told the boys that I look at the roster and they are 11- and 12-year-olds just like us. It just is how you play."
Timberline looks to enjoy home-field advantage
Timberline gets to play on its home field for the second straight week of postseason play, and it hopes to have the home fielde advantage, if there is one in Little League baseball.
"Having the home field helps the kids relax, and staying relaxed throughout this tournament is going to be key, too," Olmsted said.
Left fielder Blake Olmsted said it is pretty exciting to be where they are at because the team plays well together.
"If we win this, it will feel good," Blake Olmsted said. "We need tough defense and we need to make contact with the ball."
Timberline right fielder Elijah Hoyt said they are enjoying their time in postseason play.
"We're in our second tournament, and we're here to have fun and play baseball," Hoyt said. "We played pretty well the first two games, but our third game we didn't hit the ball very well. But we still did pretty well."
Other team members include:Jackson Dial, Thomas Freeman, Landen Matkins, Cooper Morlang, Harrison Good, Blake Olmsted, Conner Pannone, Max Phares, Gunner Rohloff, Turner Thompson, Treyton Walker and Chance Yellow.
Timberline absolutely cruised in its first tow games of the sub-district, winning 11-1 over Spearfish and 27-1 over Belle Fourche, which came back to make it a game in the title contest, before Timberline prevailed 6-0.
In three games, Timberline gave up two runs. Good and Rohloff combined for a no-hitter in the win over Belle Fourche.
"The kids did great in this last tournament, and hopefully we can come prepared and pitching the same way again," Bryan Olmsted said,
Bryan Olmsted said they are going to have to pitch smart, play good defense and hope that the bats show up.
"Everybody is practicing, preparing and doing what they need to do to come ready and bring their best game into the state tournament," he said.
Canyon Lake to take on a familiar face
Canyon Lake's first-round opponent, Sioux Falls, just happens to be managed by former Canyon Lake president Travis Eastman.
"It's a healthy rivalry to have to get you focused, if you use it as a positive. If you make it as a negative and it is do or die, that is not productive," Holec said. "That is the nice thing about a double-elimination tournament, if they get us, we fight back and we get them again."
Holec said this is a fun time of the year.
"When you get down to this level, it's four really good teams, and the double elimination tournament means you have to win three games to get there," he said. "I told our team that it is one-game-at-a-time. It doesn't mater who we play, it is how we play. They have bought into that, and they have come together great as a team."
Right fielder Bryant Thaler said he is excited because there will be more fans to cheer them on, although there is also more pressure.
"Everybody has a lot of fun and plays really well," Thaler said. "I think we can get a lot more out of us and play a lot better. We have to get our hitting up there higher."
Teammate catcher Philip Bentz agrees with Thaler.
"It is going to be a lot tougher in the second round, so we have to be on our A game. I think we can do it. Our team is really strong, and I think we can do it," Bentz said. "I feel like we have to be able to throw strikes. Our pitchers have to pitch well and we have to make the plays we need to make. and if we hit the ball, good things will happen."
Other team members include: Hayden Holec, Alex Dietrich, Wilson Kieffer, Johnny Hill, Grady Loos, Skyler Montgomery, Micaiah Griffith, Holden Griswold, Tate Crosswait, Aiden Roberts and Tater Johnson.
For Canyon Lake, getting to the state tournament wasn't always easy, as it won its three games 4-3, 6-3 and 7-3, with the last two victories against rival Harney Little League.
How they got here is just fine with Bill Holec.
"Going through tough times is when you dig deep," he said. "You rally as a team and you bond a lot better. There are games when you don't really get tested. I'm actually proud of how they fought through that, and I think it will make us better for this week.'
Bill Holec said that coming out of sub-districts, their pitchers were efficient and they played a strong all-around game
"We watched the pitch count in a short amount of time," he said. "We saw the ball and hit well in the last game. These kids can make the plays. We have to stick to what we are good at, which is pitching and hitting the ball hard."