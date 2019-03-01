The postseason is where the St. Thomas More girls' basketball program especially shines. In the last five years, the Cavaliers have never been beaten in the playoffs.
Their bid to repeat began in earnest Thursday night at the STM gymnasium, and St. Thomas More got a nice test early from Hill City before running past the Rangers 60-35.
With the win, STM, 16-5, hosts a SoDak 16 game Monday night against Flandreau.
With those five losses this season, the Cavaliers are no longer the prohibitive state favorite as they have been in the last few seasons, but STM doesn't mind playing the underdog role for a change if teams overlook them.
"Especially in that role, we have to bring our heart every time because we're all athletes and we all have that skill," STM sophomore Haleigh Timmer said. "We just need to bring it every time and the game will come to us."
Hill City, the No. 3 team in Region 8, was looking to pick up from their early-season matchup against the Cavs, as they stayed with St. Thomas More late before STM earned a 48-37 win.
STM was up 22-12 at the end of the first, but Hill City got a basket and 3-pointer by Whitney Edwards to make it a five-point game early in the second.
Freshman Miarin Duffy and junior Lizzy Elder, however, hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Timmer added two driving buckets to put STM up 35-19 at halftime.
STM coach Brandon Kandolin said it was important for his team to build a good lead in that first quarter. He said they gave up some easy baskets early, but also credited the Rangers for pushing the ball up the floor well.
"We didn't play a very good transition defense in that first half," he said. "But I thought at the same time offensively we did much better than we did last weekend against Yankton. We came out and were aggressive offensively — we tried to push the ball, and different girls tried to attack the basket. That is going to be important down the road, being able to attack the basket. We have to score."
The Cavs kept up their ball-hawking defense, forcing numerous turnovers that led to transition baskets, as they led 49-26 going into the fourth.
"We stuck to our game plan, but it comes down to us bringing heart when we need to, and we did that really well, starting on defense and building into our offense," Timmer said.
Hill City coach Wade Ginsbach said that STM is a good team and that is how they play.
"They try to make you adjust to them, and that is kind of the way we want to play too," he said. "They have been doing it for a little bit longer. We've come a long way in the last year and half, and we're just building."
Timmer would go on to score a game-high 29 points, coming off her 33-point effort in the big win over Class AA Brandon Valley on Saturday.
"I just feed off of my teammates and let the game come to me, and not worry about doing everything," Timmer said.
Kandolin said that when Timmer is in the open court, she is tough to defend as she can get into gaps and she can shoot from the outside."
"She is just aggressive. She has all of the qualities that we need; and we need to score," he said. "At the same time, she does a good job of drawing defenders, and we had some girls step up and hit some open shots today. That's a great trade off that we need to have."
Ciara Benson added 11 points for STM, which hit six 3-pointers in the game. Duffy finished with eight points.
The loss ended the Rangers season at 15-7. Despite that defeat, Ginsbach said the Hill City program continues to build, and he feels it is on the right track in the competitive Region 8.
"We have a strong belief in what we are doing and the work we have put in the past year," Ginsbach said. "This is a program that has gone on for years, but we're trying to start the culture of taking that next step. We have a huge fan base and a community that is involved, and the kids are starting to believe now."
Edwards led Hill City with 12 points and Faith Yeargen added 10 points.
The Rangers will lose a few seniors to graduation, but Ginsbach likes the nucleus coming back, with just one senior for next season.
"Our younger kids have started since eighth grade and some since their freshman year," Ginsbach said. "Playing a team like this (STM), this close, the five-time defending state champs, we get to see where the bar is."
The Cavaliers will concentrate on getting to another state tournament with a SoDak 16 win on Monday
Flandreau, the No. 10 seed, is 16-5 and routed Madison 64-36 Thursday night to reach the SoDak 16.
"I watched them play at the Corn Palace against the Crofton (Neb.) team that we played, and they have incredible capabilities," Kandolin said. "But it doesn't matter right now. When you start talking about the SoDak 16, there is going to be the best teams in the state.
"We're going to be challenged. Hopefully the next couple of days we'll focus on the things that we need to do to get better ourselves, and then maybe we'll scout our opponent."