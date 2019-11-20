South Dakota School of Mines & Technology and Hardrocker football head coach Zach Tinker are parting ways, it was announced on Wednesday.
The Hardrockers finished the 2019 season with a 3-8 overall win-loss record and a 2-8 mark in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. Tinker spent eight years in the Hardrocker football program and four seasons as the head coach.
“Marnie and I are grateful that we have had eight years in Rapid City working with such incredible people at South Dakota Mines," said Tinker. "Hardrocker football is 100% unique and one-of-a-kind. We were blessed to be involved and engaged with the Hardrocker football family. We have admiration and love for the young men who chose to be Hardrockers and committed to the Rocker football family and wish continued success as they embark on new challenges.
“We only have room for gratitude to the supporters of Hardrocker football, SD Mines and the Rapid City community that made our time here so special. Finally, I am so proud to have been the coach of these young men. Our football family of players, their loved ones and our coaching staff inspired me every day, and we poured our heart and soul intro our program that last eight seasons. The future of the team is bright. Rock on — next play.”
Tinker came to Mines as the offensive coordinator and assistant head coach in 2012 under the direction of Stacy Collins. In 2016, he took over head coaching duties accumulating an 18-26 overall record in four season — all in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
You have free articles remaining.
Prior to his post at Mines, Tinker was at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande, Ore., as the assistant head coach as well as the offensive and recruiting coordinators (2008-2011).
The search for a new head coach is underway. Levi Suiaunoa, the assistant football coach and defensive coordinator, is now serving as the interim head coach.
“Support for our scholar-athletes through this transition is of the utmost importance. A national search is under way, and we hope to have a head football coach soon,” said Joel Lueken, Mines Athletic Director.
Tinker will remain in the Hardorcker athletic department to help with the transition to a new head coach.