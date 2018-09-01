Tea Area football coach Craig Clayberg remembers last season when St. Thomas More came to Tea with a lot of seniors on its roster while he only had five.
This year, the roles are reversed, and it showed on the scoreboard.
The Titans showed their strength up front, running all over the Cavaliers in a 33-6 win Friday night at Dutton Field.
"We have pretty good size and a lot of those guys have played for three years," Clayberg said. "It’s good to be on the other side. We’re happy to come out and play well."
STM coach Wayne Sullivan has only three seniors on his roster while Tea has 15. Sullivan said he thinks his team did some growing Friday night.
"This will make us better. If our kids can learn to keep their heads up, we’ll get better," he said. "We have to keep working. Last year we started 1-2 and we made it to the semis, so you can’t keep your head down, but we have to keep getting better."
Both coaches agreed, Tea won the game because it won the battle in the trenches.
Titan runners rushed for 332 yards on 53 carries. The Cavaliers only had 75 yards on 13 carries.
"They’re a very big team. You look at our offensive line compared to their offensive and defensive line," Sullivan said. "If you control the line of scrimmage, you win games. They did that tonight. Their upperclassman are very good."
The scoring started on Tea's first drive, when quarterback Hunter West capped off a 69-yard, seven-play drive with a 10-yard touchdown run. The extra point was no good.
The first quarter ended with the Titans leading 6-0.
On their next drive, the Titans had to settle for a 35-yard field goal by Kade Stearns. On its next drive, Tea would strike. This time Carter Slykhuis took it in from 33-yards for the touchdown to put it up 16-0, which would be the score at halftime.
With 8:30 to go in the third quarter, Luke Elkins broke free and raced 22-yards to the end zone. The extra point was good.
The Titans would kick another field goal with 1:09 remaining in the third, something Sullivan said he was happy about. Two times Tea had to settle for three points instead of six.
"Our youngins grew up quite a bit tonight. I was very proud of them, you hold a team like that to (attempting) three field goals. I thought we played well for as young as we are. We definitely have to know what the weight room looks like. We have to get in there and get bigger and stronger," he said. "These are games that show us that. These are games that if you’re going to be committed as a football player, now you know what you have to do to play with the big boys."
The Cavaliers got on the board with less than a minute to play in the third when quarterback Ryder Kirsch connected with Grant Huber for a 85-yard touchdown.
It was the biggest play of the night for Kirsch, who was constantly being pressured by a Tea defense that was coming for him, and coming fast.
"I think Ryder threw well. If we get half a second here or half a second there, we complete some of those passes," Sullivan said. "We’re a little light up front, and they brought the house, which I would do if we played us."
Kirsch finished the game 13-for-24 with 185 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
"We have some guys who like to hit and move pretty good. We always stress getting to the ball," Clayberg said of his defense. "We kind of flew around tonight, I think they were having fun and it’s exciting to watch."
Tea would add another touchdown from Slykhuis, who took the ball in from 5-yards out with 4:26 to play.
The Titans, 2-0, face Elk Point-Jefferson next Friday at home. STM, 1-1, will travel to take on West Central on Friday.