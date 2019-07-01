Tristan Walter tossed a five-hit shutout as the Sturgis Post 33 Titans American Legion baseball team took a 7-0 win over Spearfish Post 164 Monday night at Strong Field.
Walter didn't walk a batter and struck out nine in seven innings for the win.
Sturgis took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on a RBI a single by Kelton Olson and a wild pitch scoring Carl Nash, and led 5-0 through four innings. Zach Hess had a two-run double and David Anderson added a run-scoring double in the inning.
The Titans tacked on two more in the fifth to close the scoring on RBI singles by Walter and Hess.
Josh West had three hits for Sturgis, while Hess added two hits and three RBI and David Anderson added a pair of hits and one RBI.
Sturgis, 15-8, hosts the Rapid City Post 22 Expos tonight at 7 p.m., while Spearfish, 4-21, hosts Miles City, Mont., tonight in a doubleheader than begins at 5:30 p.m.
Expedition League
WESTERN NEBRASKA 3, SPEARFISH 1: The Pioneers moved to 24-8 on the season with the win over the Sasquatch Monday night in Gering, Neb.
Spearfish took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Josue Rangel scored on a double steal, but that was it for the Sasquatch offense as Western Nebraska pitcher Teddy Broxterman threw zeroes the rest of the way in the seven-inning game.
Western Nebraska took a 2-1 lead in the third and added an insurance run in the sixth.
Rangel and Z Westley had all four hits (two each) for the Sasquatch.
Brayden Spears took the loss for Spearfish, 20-13, despite giving up just three hits, while Dylan High pitched a scoreless sixth inning.
The two teams will face off tonight at 6:35 p.m. at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.