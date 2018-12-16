The Todd County girls’ basketball team came into the Lakota Nation Invitational as the No. 6 seed when the tournament started Wednesday.
That didn’t sit well with any members of the team. They thought it was too low, and they were right.
The Lady Falcons got 27 points from Lacee Halligan and rolled by Crow Creek in the girls’ final 71-47 Saturday night at Barnett Arena.
“When we saw that we were the sixth seed, we thought they didn’t respect us or believe in us,” Halligan said. “As a team we believed in ourselves. Whatever seed we were, it didn’t matter if we played our hearts out and that’s what we did."
Todd County coach Bob Boyd Jr. called it the game of Halligan’s life.
“She’s not used to that,” he said of the 5-foot, 5-inch guard playing in the post for the majority of the game. “She had a great, great game. She put us on her back basically.”
Another player who contributed was Raven Cournoyer, who had 17 points, five assists and four steals.
A Sarah Hunter steal and layup put Crow Creek up 6-2 in the opening minutes and forced Todd County to call a timeout.
It looked like the Lady Chieftains had a chance to run away with the game, but the Lady Falcons fought back to tie the game at 12 with 8:27 to play in the first half.
“We got away from full-court pressure and went to a half-court man, and I thought if we sat in our man-to-man defense we’d stop them,” Boyd said. “If we can play defense, rebound and run, that’s our game plan. In the half-court we executed phenomenal.”
The rest of the first half belonged to Todd County.
The Lady Falcons were able to turn over Crow Creek throughout the final 10 minutes and they didn’t miss their opportunities on the other end when they did.
Todd County closed the half on a 19-7 run and led 31-19 at the half.
The Lady Falcons started the second half the same way they ended the first, by pressuring and forcing turnovers that turned into easy baskets.
The Lady Chieftains weren’t done yet, as they cut the lead to 38-27 with under 12 minutes to play.
Crow Creek would cut the lead to single digits at one point, but nine points would be as close as it got. Whenever the Lady Chieftains would go on a run it seemed Todd County had an answer.
For the Lady Chieftains, Marveen Ross finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Rozee Drapeau had 14 points and Audrey Drapeau had 12.
“The whole goal is to stop Marveen Ross, and not even to stop her but slow her down so she doesn’t get a lot of easy baskets,” Boyd said. “She can win a game by herself. We had to slow her down, and we came into this tournament ready to go.”
The win bumped Todd County’s record to 6-0 while Crow Creek falls to 4-2 on the season.
Boyd said the goals for the season don’t stop with an LNI win. He wants his team to make the state tournament. However, he realizes how big of a deal the LNI title will be to people back on the Rosebud Indian Reservation.
“For Lakota Country it’s a big deal. Obviously if you look in the stands, you see how big of a deal it is,” he said. “That’s not our goal. Our goal is to make the state tournament. We’ve won the tournament before, we’ve fell short, and winning and LNI championship is a great thing to do. It’s a big thing in our community and something a lot of people will be celebrating on the Rosebud Reservation. We’ve got a lot of people that are very proud of them.”
The Lady Falcons will play Red Cloud on the road Dec. 22 while Crow Creek is off until Jan. 3 when it travels to Chamberlain.