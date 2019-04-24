Black Hills State University head women's basketball coach Mark Nore has announced the signing of Todd County's Raven Cournoyer and two Sheridan College transfers for the 2019-20 year.
Kassandra Hoyer and Noora Parttimaa comes to Spearfish from Sheridan College.
Cournoyer, a 5-foot-5 guard from Mission, earned all-conference honors all four years at Todd County, and was the Lakota Nation Invitational MVP in 2018. Her senior year she averaged 23.2 points, 6.0 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 4.1 steals per game, and was named the Class A State Player of the Year as well as getting named as a Miss Basketball finalist. She helped lead her team to the State A consolation championship.
"Raven is a tremendous, high character kid. We love the values she has and the spirit she brings with her to our team. She really values her teammates and values that winning spirit we look for when recruiting student-athletes," Nore said. "Raven is a very skilled guard that plays with incredible pace. She is someone that is hard for defenders to keep in front, she never seems to wear down and get tired. I love how fearless she is and how eager she is to get better. I think she is someone that can score at three levels which makes her a 'hard guard.'
"Defensively, I think Raven is a hound dog on the ball and will continue to grow and get better with this as she gets stronger. I am very excited about her decision to attend BHSU and play basketball."
Hoyer, a 5-11 forward, from Belt, Montana, played at Sheridan Community College for the past two seasons, averaging 7.7 points per game and 4.5 assists per game her sophomore year. In her prep career at Belt High School, she was a part of three state championship teams, and was also a member of the volleyball team which also won a state championship.
"Kassie is a tremendous kid and player. We needed someone like Kassie with the proper work ethic and passion for the game. The biggest attribute I noticed when evaluating Kassie's game is her love for the game. She is an undersized post player that can guard multiple positions because of her fearlessness and willingness to do whatever she is asked to do. She is a glue player, and absolute winner," Nore said.
Parttimaa, a native of Loimaa, Finland, is a 5-10 guard. She averaged 11.1 points a game her sophomore season at Sheridan College and was named to the All Region IX Team. She has played for Team Finland, and also won the Finnish Championship with her club team in 2017.
"Noora is a very skilled player that can really shoot the basketball and possesses a high IQ for the game. We love the intensity she brings to the game, she doesn't take plays off. Noora has good size and strength and an urgency to her game. She is a very competitive player and also very unselfish which are two important traits we look for when recruiting," said Nore.
BHSU volleyball signs Hailee Frey
Black Hills State University volleyball coach Kristin Carmichael has announced the signing of Hailee Frey for the 2019-20 year.
Frey, 6-0 middle from Sheridan, Wyoming, is a transfer from Utah State University Eastern. She tallied 55 kills, 30 digs, and 50 total blocks her sophomore year. In her prep career at Sheridan High School, Frey was her team's leader in blocks for two years, and was also the top blocker in Wyoming 4A her senior year when she was also named All-Region.
"Hailee really impressed us with her ability to adjust to different sets and tempos," said Carmichael. "She adds depth to our front row and has the ability to play multiple positions; we are looking forward to working with her. She brings a great positive attitude and encouraging personality to our program, both on and off the court."