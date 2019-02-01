The 42nd edition of Sutton Rodeo’s Rodeo Rapid City moved into the final weekend on Friday night, and as is typically the case, one aspect of the event stands out. The annual rodeo, held in conjunction with the Black Hills Stock Show, is a top-notch rodeo extravaganza, and the top stars of professional rodeo just keep on coming.
Western South Dakota and environs are well known on rodeo grapevine as a prime producer of outstanding bucking horses, a reputation borne out each year by the quality of bareback and saddle bronc riders that typically travel long hours in mid-winter for the chance to compete in Rapid City.
Friday night's fourth performance amplified that point as 11 National Finals qualifiers were on hand looking to put their name in lights on the Barnett Arena leaderboard.
For bareback riders, the challenge to cash a big check was daunting indeed. On Thursday night, a couple of cowboys with multiple National Finals Rodeo appearances between them put some big numbers on the scoreboard. Nevada’s Wyatt Denny recorded a 90.5-point ride to grab the top spot, and Richie Champion posted an 89-point score.
Only Wyatt’s older brother, Grant Denny, was able to mount a challenge turning in an 85.5-ride good enough to grab a share of fourth-place overall heading into the final performances today.
“His score was big and when I saw that, I had to hope that everything came together for me tonight, and I didn’t know anything about the horse other than he was a young colt and hadn’t been ridden before,” said Grant Denny, the 25-year-old Minden, Nebraska, cowboy. “He was jumpy in the chute which didn’t help my confidence much, but after he came out and made that first jump I knew it was going to be awesome.”
Both rider and colt earned a well-deserved shout-out from the crowd though in Rapid City, as younger brother came out on top.
Saddle bronc competitors had an impressive number to shoot at well, an 85.5-point ride tacked up by Canadian cowboy Jake Watson on Thursday night. Despite a quality of field of bronc riders that included a world champion (Jesse Wright, 2012 world champion) and his brother-in-law, Coburn Bradshaw, the 2018 NFR average champion, Watson’s name stayed atop the leaderboard as Wright’s 82.5-effort was the best trip on Friday night.
The busiest bronc rider of the night was nine-time NFR qualifier Steven Dent, who did double duty competing in both bareback and saddle bronc. Fouled out of the chute on his first ride of the night in bareback, the resultant re-ride forced the Mullen, Nebraska, all-around cowboy to make three rides to complete his night’s work.
Unfortunately, horse and rider weren’t in sync and Dent was unable to crack the leaderboard in either event.
As to why, Dent didn’t pull any punches.
“I didn’t ride very well tonight. I had a good chance on my first bronc out of the chute, but I just messed it up. No excuses, but that’s just rodeo,” Dent said. “I have another one (Saturday) in McAlister Oklahoma, so hopefully it will go better. I love riding broncs and I put a lot of work into it and it’s went well for me the last few years and hopefully will again.”
While Dent was a busy competitor, Sutton Rodeo’s Brent Sutton had an even more tiring evening of work in the Barnett Arena dirt. Sutton, who serves pickup man in each Rapid City Rodeo performance, did double duty making a steer wrestling run in 7.2-seconds to move into the sixth spot.
In the bull riding finale, Garrett Wickett posted the best score of the night, an 83-point ride moving the Battle Creek, Nebraska, man into a tie for second as Rapid City’s Tanner Bothwell remains the event leader (84.5).
Though there weren’t any lead changes on Friday night, the large crowd was treated to a couple of second place runs. Tie down roper Stetson Vest (Childress, Texas) turned a quick loop and hooey into an 8.7-second trip. And the team roping duo of Travis Tryan (Billings, Mont.) and Justin Viles (Cody, Wyo.) recorded a 4.5-second run.
Rodeo Rapid City concludes with two performances today, a 1:30 p.m. matinee and the sixth and final evening performance at 7:30 p.m.